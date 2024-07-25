Kendall Jenner Is the Latest Celeb to Join the Red Swimwear Trend: Shop Her Look Here
Kendall Jenner’s favorite accessory to complete any itty-bitty bikini look is a colorful dad cap. The reality TV star knows that a baseball hat, a staple of American summer fashion, has the power to add a cool, casual vibe to any swimwear ensemble and it doubles as sun protection. We call that a win-win!
In a new Instagram post, Jenner hopped on the red string bikini trend and donned a red hot Natasia Swim triangle top with a matching cherry Ralph Lauren cap, the latter of which she also paired with a classy black two-piece last May. Shop the look below.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Natasia Swim Triangle Bikini Top, $70 (revolve.com) and Polo Ralph Lauren Cotton Chino Ball Cap, $49.50 (ralphlauren.com)
“wake surfer girl,” the 28-year-old captioned the trio of photos that she shared with her 292 million followers. Jenner posed on a boat deck and sprawled out on her side, flaunting her slim long legs and toned arms. Even her nails were painted a ruby red hue as she soaked up some sun and showed off her sun-kissed glow and flawless skin.
“aight you fine,” Evan Breen commented.
“omg girly😻🔥🌸💕,” Alizee Paradis wrote.
“My favorite girl,” Mary Phillips added.
Other favorite accessories of the 818 Tequila brand founder include a margarita, a head scarf, a girly little cardigan, sleek black sunglasses, furry knee-high or cowboy boots, a massive tote bag, a mesh cover-up dress and more.