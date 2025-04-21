Kendall Jenner Puts Her Sculpted Abs and Lean Legs on Display in Navy Activewear Set
Kendall Jenner is making a strong case for gym pics—especially when you look this good. The 29-year-old model flaunted her toned physique in a navy blue matching set from Alo Yoga, featuring two of the brand’s bestsellers crafted from their signature sculpting Airlift fabric.
She wore the Intrigue Bra ($68), a scoop-neck design with crisscrossing adjustable straps and a keyhole cutout in the back, offering a snug, supportive fit perfect for everything from HIIT workouts to lounging in sweats. On the bottom, she sported the brand’s 5” Energy Shorts, a sleek high-rise biker short style with flattering sweetheart seams at the back and a comfortable 5-inch inseam. Designed with high-compression performance fabric, both highly-rated pieces hug the body like a second skin while offering the ideal amount of support.
The reality TV star laid on a yoga mat inside a minimal gym space, spotlighting her sculpted abs and long, lean legs. Her dark locks were slicked back, and she went makeup-free, letting her natural beauty shine through. While the 818 tequila brand founder’s head was mostly out of frame, her flawless figure did all the talking.
“💪🏼,” she kept her caption super simple and to the point.
“So cute 😍😍,” Sophia Pierson commented.
“OK I’m assuming no Easter candy for you this year? Lol,” Ingird A Dodd joked.
“Omg I love you and this,” Dash Hatton added.
Known for her effortlessly chic approach to style, whether she’s on the runway, a tropical getaway or gracing the pages of a high-fashion magazine, the supermodel once again proved that no setting is too casual for a statement-making look.
In a 2023 interview with Vogue, Jenner opened up about the wellness rituals and workout mindset that help her feel balanced both mentally and physically.
“I have a lot of hacks and little things that I do,” she said, noting her current go-to is cold plunging. “I did one earlier this morning and try to get in every day. Sometimes I miss a day because it’s hard to get myself there mentally, but [I] do it as often as I can. It’s my thing right now.”
She also prioritizes time in nature and taking digital breaks. “I’ve been hearing a lot from doctors and spiritual guides about connecting with nature and how we all lack [exposure to] it,” she shared. “I was away for a little while this summer and [just immersed myself] in nature. I left my phone at home—that kind of thing—and walked around with my film camera, so it was really nice. I highly recommend that for anybody and everybody.”
As for fitness, Jenner says mixing it up is key. “A physical therapist once told me that the best thing you can do for your body is to trick it,” she explained. “If you’re doing the same thing every morning, your body will start to get used to it, so you have to trick it by doing other things.”
Her weekly rotation includes weight training with a personal trainer, horseback riding, Pilates and boxing. “I like having a hobby inside of it all... It’s great to keep my brain involved,” she added. “I get up every morning and I’m like, ‘Okay, what physical activity am I doing today?’”