Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Hot Micro Shorts, Cow Print for Prada
Kendall Jenner is serving major summer style in Prada’s newest campaign—and it’s nothing short of mesmerizing. The 29-year-old posed aboard a cartoon-pink gozzo boat, floating against a tranquil expanse of serene blue sea in the brand’s dreamy “Days of Summer” visuals, captured by photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch and creatively directed by Ferdinando Verderi.
In the striking pic, the supermodel stared softly into the camera, serving her bold smolder with a fresh-faced glow. Jenner wore a white crop top with frilly floral sleeves, paired with high-waisted red leather micro shorts that brought a bold, playful edge to the idyllic scene. Adding a dash of whimsy, the 818 tequila brand founder held the high-fashion label’s coveted Galleria Medium leather handbag, in a luxe cow print, up to her chest, perfectly blending quirky charm with fashion-forward elegance.
Her glam mirrored her classic beauty aesthetic: radiant and effortless. A flawless base was paired with rosy cheeks, feathered brows and soft fox-eye liner. Wispy lashes drew attention to her brown eyes, while a matte pinky-peach lip completed the fresh summer look.
“Surreal horizons, summer utopia. Discover the Prada ‘Days of Summer’ dream-like campaign starring Kendall Jenner,” Prada captioned the image on Instagram.
“The print. 😍😍,” Thuraya Altai commented about the purse.
“That bag!! 🐄 😍,” Elisa Taviti exclaimed in agreement.
“😍😍 soo good,” Alison Hernon added.
According to a press release, the campaign envisions a tranquil, otherworldly seascape where the reality TV star, actress Hunter Schafer and singer Troye Sivan lounge on brightly colored Italian wooden boats. Set against placid waters and endless skies, the visuals evoke a sense of uncharted freedom and the promise of new beginnings. Each figure is cast as a carefree adventurer on the brink of a sun-drenched escape, ready to indulge in spontaneity, embrace pleasure and set out on unexpected journeys.
“Every image has a purity, an almost impossible reduction of nature to its core elements, a pure visual representation, an embodiment of summer days,” the statement reads. “Expressive of the carefree joy of summer, their clothes are free too, combining references to city and sea, casual and formal, like a great escape from everyday life into the beyond. These images mark a point of embarkation – the start of days of summer.”
Jenner previously starred in the brand’s Fall 2022 campaign and walked the runway for Prada’s Fall/Winter 2023–2024 ready-to-wear show during Milan Fashion Week.