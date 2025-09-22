Kim Kardashian’s Newest NikeSKIMS Campaign Taps Trio of SI Swimsuit Models
In February, Kim Kardashian announced that her apparel line, SKIMS, would be collaborating with Nike to create a debut brand called NikeSKIMS. Seven months later, the collaboration is revving up for its first drop.
Announced on Monday by our 2022 cover model on Instagram, the partnership’s debut launch will be available to shop online and at select stores on Friday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. ET. In anticipation of the drop, NikeSKIMS released a promotional video—titled Bodies at Work—which featured a few familiar faces at SI Swimsuit.
Three of eight athletes starring in the launch’s initial campaign—joining Romane Dicko, Beatriz Hatz, Chloe Kimm, Sha’Carri Richardson and Madisen Skinner—are Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda and Serena Williams. Chiles graced the front page of the magazine’s latest issue in May, where she met fellow rookie, Korda, in Boca Raton for their debut photoshoots with the brand. Williams has been featured in the fold three times, including in 2003, 2004 and 2017.
“Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women,” Kardashian stated in the February release, which disclosed the news of the collaboration.
The entrepreneur and mogul issued a similar sentiment in a statement shared today, Sept. 22: “This collection brings together cutting-edge performance with bold, style-forward design, empowering athletes—from elite competitors to everyday gym enthusiasts—to move effortlessly and conquer their goals with confidence.”
And, according to Monday’s release from Nike, the models are equally as excited about sporting the apparel. “I’m an athlete, but I love fashion too. It’s important for me to express myself, and I love how wearing NikeSKIMS allows me to do that,” Chiles told the brand. Williams elaborated, “It feels like butter on your skin. I feel unstoppable when I’m training in it.”
Fellow Nike athlete and SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit also chimed in on the new collaboration, commenting on Kardashian’s post, “So excited for this!!!!”
While fans won’t be able to get their hands on the products—including tank tops, sports bras, leggings, jackets and more—just yet, NikeSKIMS’s site has already provided a sneak peek into the launch. Four of its collections—Matte, Shine, Airy and Vintage Seamless—feature staple neutrals hues like black and taupe, to autumnal shades of espresso brown and burgundy.
