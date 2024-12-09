Kristin Juszczyk Perfects Game Day Fashion in 49ers Vest, Button-Down Mini Dress
Another NFL week has passed—and with it, another Kristin Juszczyk custom design reveal. The handmade fashion designer, who has established herself as an expert at reworking vintage NFL gear, has stepped out for every San Francisco 49ers game this season in a handcrafted outfit. Some weeks, her designs take the shape of a two-piece set (replete with 49ers graphics and tributes to her husband, 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk) or colorful halter tops. Other weeks, she swings for an oversized denim jacket or knee-length Bermuda shorts. Regardless of the style, though, her designs are guaranteed show-stoppers.
The handmade piece that she wore to the 49ers’s latest Sunday Night Football game—a home matchup with the Chicago Bears—is a perfect testament to her incredible skill. For the game at Levi’s Stadium in California, Juszczyk wore a white button-down mini dress, black sheer tights and a handcrafted 49ers vest. The latter featured her husband’s number, 44, on the front in bold print and a variety of other team graphics throughout (interspersed with a chic textured rose print).
It was a perfectly curated outfit for a Northern California winter afternoon—a testament both to her incredible design skill and her impeccable sense of fashion. Plus, it earned her a spot in popular podcast Sportsish’s “Sunday Styled” roundup (alongside Simone Biles and others).
As we said above, stepping out in a design of her own making is not a new phenomenon for Juszczyk. Last season, she broke onto the scene with her popular handmade designs, which were commissioned by the likes of Biles, Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner (among others). This season, she has only doubled down on her efforts, crafting design after design guaranteed to make a statement on the sidelines.
And though the 49ers play in a relatively temperate location, Juszczyk has proven her skills extend beyond warm weather game day styles, too. Just last week (and the one before), she wore a custom snowsuit for back-to-back cold-weather road games. The well-designed and executed bright red outfit kept her warm during the 49ers’s memorable snow game against the Buffalo Bills in New York.
With four games remaining in the regular season, she has four more chances to put on a show with her design skills this season. But we have no doubt she’ll return for more next season—her design skills are too good to go to waste.