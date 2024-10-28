Kristin Juszczyk Is Fall-Ready in Latest Hand-Crafted 49ers Game Day Jacket, Knee-High Boots
Last football season, a new game day style inspiration came onto the scene. Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers running back Kyle Juszczyk, debuted her handmade game day styles—and garnered a lot of attention. Not only did she make custom pieces for her own sideline appearances, but she crafted gear for the likes of Simone Biles and Olivia Culpo, too.
Her process goes like this: she sources game day garments (jerseys, t-shirts, etc.), sketches out a design and then reworks each of the vintage pieces by hand into a chic game day look. Some of her best work has included 49ers-themed jean jackets, puffer vests and corset tops.
For the latest 49ers game—a Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27—the designer leaned into seasonal fashion. Temperatures are cooling, and Juszczyk game day fashion is following suit. So, this time around, rather than fashioning a cropped vest top like she did last game day, she swung for something a little bit more fall-appropriate.
She took a vintage 49ers sweater and trimmed it with denim accents to create a collared zip-up jacket. She paired the chic design with long jean cut-offs and knee-high boots—footwear that placed her even more solidly in line with the fall aesthetic.
We weren’t the only ones admiring her latest game day fashion creation, either. Christen Harper, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, took to the comments of Juszczyk’s Instagram post to offer praise for the stunning style. “This is my favorite look ever omg,” she enthusiastically shared. Several other followers and fans echoed Harper’s sentiment, claiming that the knit denim jacket was her best creation yet.
As the season progresses, Juszczyk’s fashion is sure to take on an even greater seasonal tint. Towards the end of last season—which saw the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII—her designs proved to be the perfect example of winter game day style. In addition to crafting a jersey puffer coat for her own sideline appearance, Juszczyk happily made a couple in the same style for the likes of Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, who attended the late-season Chiefs games in her custom gear.
In other words, Juszczyk has certainly made it big where handmade game day fashion is concerned. With the help of her unique styles, she’s taking sideline style to the next level week after week.