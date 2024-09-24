Kristin Juszczyk Makes Bermuda Shorts Cool Again With Her Latest 49ers Look for Game Day
Bermuda shorts are slowly coming back into style, but with a more relaxed, wide-leg twist. And we totally get it, they are kind of the perfect late-summer wardrobe staple. Alix Earle donned cream tailored knee-length shorts at a recent Miami Dolphins game, and now Kristin Juszczyk is working a more casual version of the late ’90s-inspired trend into her own wardrobe for NFL game days.
We’re always fascinated by how the designer comes up with intricate and innovative clothing ideas, and today we’re extra impressed by how well she pulled off the polarizing style. The 30-year-old, who recently collaborated on a collection with iconic sports beverage brand Gatorade, took a casual, oversized light heather gray San Francisco 49ers long-sleeved T-shirt and turned it into the cutest, and probably comfiest, pair of knee-length shorts, complete with multiple cargo pant-style pockets, belt loops and a front button and zipper fastening.
She served major cool girl energy and paired the street style item with an asymmetrical, one-shoulder, open-back cherry red crop top and matching strappy stilettos. For accessories, the New York native, who now lives in San Jose, Calif., rocked chunky silver hoops, several silver statement rings and red nails. Her long brown locks were slicked back into a perfect high ponytail and she opted for her signature glowy glam look.
“WEEK 3 🏈✂️,” she captioned an Instagram video showing the process of creating the shorts. Juszczyk’s husband, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and the 49ers lost 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 22.
“Omg i need,” SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookie of the Year and former WAG Nicole Williams English commented.