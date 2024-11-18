Kristin Juszczyk Just Turned This Cozy 49ers Knit into the Cutest Two-Piece for Game Day
The leaves have officially turned colors and the mornings and evenings are feeling brisk in the Bay Area. Kristin Juszczyk’s phenomenal game day fashion, however, never falters when the weather gets colder. In fact, the designer, who is married to San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, just makes her looks cuter and cozier. The 30-year-old’s latest Sunday afternoon ensemble truly embodies the holiday spirit, especially with the team’s signature red and gold color palette.
The 49ers faced off against the Seattle Seahawks at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium yesterday, with standout performances from quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey (who is married to SI Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo) though they lost 20-17.
Juszczyk flipped a fuzzy crewneck sweater from Abercrombie ($100) into the sweetest matching set featuring a cropped button-up cardigan and knit micro shorts. The designer, who signed a licensing deal with the NFL earlier this year and also collaborated on a collection with Gatorade this summer, looked chic as ever in the preppy two-piece. She accessorized the custom, one-of-a-kind look with chunky gold hoops, tons of statement gold rings, a delicate tennis necklace and sleek black pumps. The New York native, who now lives in San Jose, Calif. added a bit of warmth with sheer black tights over her long, lean legs and a stretchy black headband to cover her ears.
“… and we’re back!!! ✂️✂️🏈🏈 each game is feeling like a playoff game in this house! Let’s go Niners!” she captioned a super cool transitional video showing off her design on Instagram.
“stop it rn,” former WAG, New England Patriots cheerleader and SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek commented.
“In love!” Kyle chimed in support of his wife.
“How do they just keep getting better 😍,” Magen Reaves asked.
“Cutest yet!!” Payton Sartain agreed.
“I’m borrowing this. I’m not sure where I’m going in it, but I’m in love with it🤣😍🙌🏼,” Erin Alvey declared.
she’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment,” the official YouTube account added.
“I LOVE WATCHING YOU MAKING HISTORY IN THE FASHION WORLD,” one fan gushed. “THE OUTFIT OF ALL TIMES HAS DROPPED IT LIKE ITS HOT.”
In a recent interview with People, Juszczyk opened up about the inspiring energy surrounding the team’s community and fan base, particularly in the face of challenges.
“The 49ers are called the Faithful for a reason, and there are such amazing vibes in the locker room, regardless of injuries. Everyone remains positive, knowing they can get the job done with the next-man-up mentality. That’s always been the mentality of the 49ers,” she shared. “Everyone supports each other and tries to stay positive.”
Up next, the 49ers are set to play the Green Bay Packers this Thursday in Wisconsin.