Normani’s Mustard Yellow SI Swimsuit Look Is Destined to Be Your Next Fave: Shop It Here
It’s been a little over one week now, but we’re still not over Normani’s sensational SI Swimsuit debut.
In case you missed it, the singer-songwriter took to the sands of Captiva Island, Fla., just off the coast of Fort Myers, where she posed for photographer Katherine Goguen’s camera lens. There, they captured her first feature with the magazine as one of six cover models for the February 2026 digital issue alongside Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Claire Kittle.
While on set, the artist sported several luxe swimwear looks, radiating confidence in every frame. Of the experience, she told SI Swimsuit, “I feel very sexy. I feel like I’m in my divine femininity. The photographer is incredible. This is going to be iconic.”
For her spectacular cover shot, she donned a splurge-worthy gold bikini by Solara Official. In others, she modeled a mustard yellow two-piece set from OYE Swimwear, which is still available for purchase if you’re looking to twin with the “Motivation” singer!
Shop Normani’s magnificent mustard look
With spring just around the corner, it’s nearly time to put away those puffy winter jackets in exchange for lighter options. It’s never too early to start thinking about updating your wardrobe, and naturally, our minds tend to shift to swimwear first—we are SI Swimsuit, after all. And this unique designer bikini is the perfect place to start, as it’ll have you looking like a radiant ray of sunshine on the shoreline.
AICHA Bikini ($395)
Relaxing against a rustic tree by blissful blue waters, Normani modeled the AICHA bikini by OYE Swimwear. For the shoot, she rocked the shade “Mustard,” which also featured black hardware throughout for added texture and shine. This colorway was a deliberate choice by the SI Swimsuit fashion team, as they sought to embrace a “fun, kitschy” fashion moment with the singer-songwriter, putting her in black and gold shades to represent her fiancé, NFL player DK Metcalf’s team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Still, if the Steelers shades aren’t your style, the swimsuit is available in multiple closet staple colors, including Black, Ivory, Crocodile, White and Red. But don’t worry, all of the colorways include those sleek black chain details! You can buy the bikini as a complete matching set for $395, or, if you’d prefer to mix and match, you can snag the top and/or bottom separately for $197.50.