Olympian Eileen Gu Wore This Sporty Style on the SI Swimsuit Set: Shop It Here
Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is currently going for gold in the Milan Cortina Games, but last year, the 22-year-old athlete stepped away from the slopes and onto the sand for her SI Swimsuit debut. She was featured as an athlete in the 2025 magazine and was photographed by Ben Horton at the Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla.
While on set, the San Francisco native sported a number of gorgeous swimwear looks, including an emerald green bikini by Montce, a red hot Norma Kamali one-piece and a white swimsuit by Always on Holiday that featured sheer paneling. One of our favorite pieces Gu modeled on the shore in the Sunshine State was an incredibly sporty piece that was well-suited for the athlete and model: A blue long sleeve one-piece by Blackbough Swim.
Jenny Long Sleeve Surf One-Piece, $42 (blackboughswim.com)
This sporty suit, which is the brand’s take on a rash guard, per the Blackbough Swim website, offers minimal support up top and a high-leg cut with cheeky backside coverage. Whether you’re looking for additional protection from the sun or are planning on a day full of water sports, this suit is a great choice.
Gu, who combined her love for fashion and sports with her appearance in last year’s SI Swimsuit Issue, is already making her mark during the Milan Cortina Games. Thus far, she’s claimed a silver medal in the women’s freeski slopestyle event for the People’s Republic of China.
The four-time Olympic medalist, who made her debut at the 2022 Beijing Games, has often spoken out about how she hopes to inspire young girls to pursue sports, whether professionally or just for the love of the game, through her platform.
"There’s always going to be that little thing—what if I’m not good enough? What if I embarrass myself? What if someone laughs at me?” she told the official Olympic website in an interview last summer. “But I promise you, you will never look back and regret that you tried a sport, that you tried your hardest, that you did your best. In fact, all of those things are going to be the moments that make the sport and your life most worthwhile and fulfilling. So go out there, try your best, have fun, and bring your friends while you do it.”
Next up, Gu will compete in the women’s big air event on Saturday, Feb. 14. Find the complete schedule of Milan Cortina Games events here.