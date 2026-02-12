Claire Kittle’s Two-Piece Features Trendy Metallic Hardware: Shop the Look
Though the excitement of Super Bowl weekend is over, we’re still riding high on SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover announcement. Late last week, Claire Kittle, Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani were revealed as the stars of our latest digital issue.
Kittle, who teamed up with Kristin Juszczyk to start the Wife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube, is married to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The Iowa native is also the founder of the HOSS Tailgate Tour, which made stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix during the 2025 NFL season.
“ ... I started a brand called ‘HOSS,’ which stands for ‘The House of Sport and Sisterhood,’” she told SI Swimsuit of her recent career accomplishment. “And with that, I traveled around to a couple of different football games, hosted tailgates and brought women together to meet and hang out, share stories, contact info, make friends and then go to the game together.”
And with this month’s digital issue, Kittle has officially added “SI Swimsuit cover model” to her already impressive résumé. She traveled to Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area for her feature, where she posed for photographer Katherine Goguen. For her cover snapshot, Kittle wore a beautiful red string bikini by FAE. Additionally, she rocked an equally stunning red two-piece by Bamba Swim, which features golden metallic ring details on both the top and bottom.
If the trendy suit caught your eye, we’ve got great news—you can replicate Kittle’s look by shopping the very suit she wore on the SI Swimsuit set below.
Triton Top, $99 and Electra Bottoms, $99 (bambaswim.com)
This minimalist bikini is elevated with the aforementioned gold ring hardware, while the string halter style on top allows for an adjustable fit (as do the bottoms). And if maroon isn’t quite your vibe, the set is also available in black, white and a vibrant retro pattern.
Kittle isn’t the only SI Swimsuit digital cover model who loves a great bikini with a gold hardware accent. Check out one of our favorite suits from Alix Earle’s digital cover from the June 2024 issue here, where you can shop the same sparkly Oséree two-piece she rocked on set in Miami.