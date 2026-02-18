Shop the Asymmetrical Black One-Piece That’s Approved by Claire Kittle
Whether you’ve got spring break plans on the horizon or are merely dreaming of warmer days ahead, there has never been a better time to snag some new swimwear. Dreary winter months don’t last forever, and before you know it, the summer season will be upon us once again.
And when it comes to trendy styles to add to our swimsuit wardrobe, it should come as no surprise that we often look to the pieces our own brand models sport during their photo shoots. When Claire Kittle touched down on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers, Fla., area to pose for the cover of our February 2026 digital issue, her swimsuits proved to be a total vibe.
Kittle rocked a red string bikini by FAE in a photo, captured by Katherine Goguen, that would turn out to be her striking cover image. She also modeled a similarly-hued string set with gold hardware accents by Bamba Swim while on set in the Sunshine State.
In addition to her solo shots, Kittle posed for a few pics with Christen Goff, Brittany Mahomes, Haley Cavinder, Ronika Love and Normani, each of whom earned their own digital SI Swimsuit Issue covers. She opted for a striking one-piece by Adora Swim in the group shot seen below, in which each of our six digital cover models were styled in sleek black suits.
Capri Swimsuit - Black, $214 (adoraswim.com)
In a behind the scenes carousel of images posted to Instagram, Kittle showcased a full view of the suit, which features asymmetrical straps and a high-rise cut on the hips, as well as gold ring hardware. While black swimwear is always a timeless choice, the Kittle-approved monokini is also available in a red hot hue, ocean blue and brown. Regardless of the color you choose, this gorgeously designed swimsuit is bound to turn heads during your next beachside getaway.
Kittle, who is married to San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, is a former Division I basketball player who has made a name for herself in the lifestyle, fashion and travel content creation space. She cohosts theWife’d Up, Mic’d Up series on YouTube with Kristin Juszczyk, and is also the founder of the HOSS Tailgate Tour, which made stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix throughout the 2025 NFL season.
View Kittle’s complete gallery of images captured at the South Seas resort on Captiva Island here.