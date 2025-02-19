Lana Condor Dazzles in Gorgeous, Figure-Hugging Blue Corset Dress for SAG Awards Dinner
Familiar faces of Hollywood came together for a special night out on Tuesday ahead of the 31st SAG Awards. Actors such as Sasha Pieterse, Whitney Cummings, Emily Osment, Spencer Neville, Karen Pittman, Sofia Carson and Lana Condor were dressed to the nines for this lovely evening that took place at Majordomo in Los Angeles. We’re totally obsessed with Condor’s look, specifically, as she wore an absolutely enchanting gown at the inaugural SAG Awards Spotlight Dinner.
Condor’s dress for the night included a midnight blue piece that certainly stood out. The gown’s upper half features a strapless corset top with silver buttons going straight down the middle. The corset then fades into an elongated stretch of fabric to create the long skirt of the bottom half.
Black long and wavy hair was the 27-year-old actress’s choice of style for the event, along with a simple yet stunning nude makeup look. She attended the dinner with her husband, actor Anthony De La Torre, who she acted alongside in Netflix’s 2022 series Boo, Bitch.
As if the night couldn’t get any more exciting, another actor Condor used to work with was also in attendance for the dinner—her To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Noah Centineo, who was dressed very dapper for the night. The pair starred in all three of the popular Netflix rom-coms together which were released between 2018 and 2021.
Centineo, who serves as a SAG Awards Ambassador, sported an elegant all-black suit jacket and matching slacks. He went with a more casual vibe underneath, wearing a black tee. A simple gold necklace and a brown belt were all the actor needed to pair with this look, showing that he could keep it simple while still looking very sophisticated.
Although we haven’t seen Condor and Centineo together on screen since the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film series, they are still going strong with their respective acting careers.
Centineo’s most recent projects include The Recruit as protagonist Owen Hendricks, Black Adam and Dream Scenario. To everyone’s delight, the 28-year-old celebrity also reprised his role of Peter Kavinsky in the To All the Boys spinoff series on Netflix, XO, Kitty. The Miami, Fla. native also filmed the upcoming movie Warfare, which is currently in post-production and is slated for a 2025 release.
As for Condor, this beauty appeared in two episodes of the smash-hit, award-winning sitcom series Abbott Elementary in 2024. Last month, her latest film Valiant One was released, and next up she has Ballerina Overdrive, which she filmed last year.
Condor and Centineo are booked and busy with their acting careers, and while we hope to catch them star in another film series together again, seeing them stand side-by-side at the SAG Awards Spotlight dinner this week is more than enough.
The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT with Kristen Bell serving as the host for the ceremony.