Birthday Girl Penny Lane Is Pretty in Pastels, From Portugal to Switzerland
Happy birthday, Penny Lane! The two-time SI Swimsuit model turns 31 today, Dec. 13, and in honor of the occasion, we’re taking a trip down memory lane.
After being declared a co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search open casting call, the English model officially secured her rookie spot in the following year’s issue. Lane made her debut in Portugal, where she was photographed by Ben Watts in the absolutely breathtaking region of Porto and the North. Set against a vineyard backdrop in the Douro Valley, her 2024 SI Swimsuit feature was truly stunning and embraced the romantic aesthetic of the destination.
Outside of her work as a model for brands like SKIMS and Intimissimi, Lane is a certified holistic health coach who has worked as an actress, appearing in films like Justice League. Though her résumé is stacked, Lane could hardly believe she made her lifelong dream of becoming an SI Swimsuit model a reality when she first touched down in Portugal for her rookie campaign.
“It still feels like it’s sinking in today,” she stated while on location. “And the first shot that we got, I think I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is actually real, it’s happening, and I’ve actually done it.’ It’s a really amazing experience to feel like I’ve come throughout this whole journey to this point now. It’s been 10 years [in the making], and it’s been incredible, like an amazing journey up to this point, but it means so much to me. So it just feels like I’m just filled with gratitude.”
Lane returned to the fold in the 2025 magazine, this time traveling to Switzerland, where she worked with visual artist Derek Kettela. The styling on set featured bikinis and one-pieces accessorized with cold-weather staples like boots and fur coats. While the two shoots couldn’t be more different, Lane shone bright in each and totally brought her A-game.
And despite their differences, there’s one thing both of the model’s SI Swimsuit features have in common: Lane rocks pastel swimwear like no one else. In Portugal, she showcased how superb she looks in baby pink, while clad in a Norma Kamali swimsuit paired with a sweatshirt by Edikted. Meanwhile, in Switzerland, Lane’s Montce two-piece is one of our favorite looks from this year’s shoot. Below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite snapshots of the model clad in shades of light pink and sky blue.