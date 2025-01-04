Lauren Wasser Stunned in a Crisp White Asymmetrical Two-Piece in Belize
Lauren Wasser looked effortlessly chic in a crisp white asymmetrical two-piece during her rookie shoot for the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in Belize. The model, famously known as the “girl with the golden legs,“ stunned in the sleek SAGESWIM set, expertly juxtaposed with her mesmerizing blue eyes, blonde hair and sandy shores of Placencia’s tropical backdrop.
The 36-year-old was photographed by Derek Kettela for her debut with the franchise and the resulting images are beyond breathtaking.
SAGESWIM Gitana Bikini, $100 (sageswm.com)
The unique bikini featured an asymmetrical top with delicate ruching, adding a modern twist to the classic white swimwear staple. The versatile and timeless piece can be styled in multiple ways, making it a must-have for any beach vacation or pool day. Shop more at sageswm.com.
Wasser’s journey to becoming an SI Swimsuit rookie is nothing short of extraordinary. After losing both legs to toxic shock syndrome, the activist has become a fierce advocate for body positivity and mental health awareness. Her resilience and strength have landed her on the runways of major fashion houses like Golden Goose, Lucky Brand, Balenciaga and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as on the cover of countless big-name magazines like Glamour, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Her debut with SI Swimsuit was an “honor” that marked a pivotal moment in her career, showing that beauty truly comes in many forms.
“I just want to remind all of the amazing, beautiful women who are out in this crazy world that we’re living in that we need to protect each other,” she shared while on set. “We need to be reminded of our beauty and that we matter just as much as everyone else and we deserve to be protected by having safe feminine hygiene products that we can use without losing our lives, without losing our limbs, without being on dialysis, without not being able to have children.”
It was also a transformative and “empowering” experience for the model herself, and a major step outside of her comfort zone.
“I can’t even tell you the last time I actually wore a two-piece or a bikini,” Wasser admitted. “I think every single one of [the suits] embodied a different character that I made up or created in the moment, and it was just really fun.”