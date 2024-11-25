Lauren Wasser Shares Stunning Throwback SI Swim Pic Alongside Powerful Message
Lauren Wasser, famously known as the “girl with the golden legs,” continues to inspire with her resilience and beauty. The model and activist recently took to Instagram to share a breathtaking throwback photo from her SI Swimsuit rookie feature, alongside a heartfelt message reflecting on her extraordinary journey of survival and self-discovery.
The 36-year-old donned a Rudi Gernreich one-shoulder, cut-out one-piece and exuded confidence and strength in the stunning image as she posed on a tree branch while in Belize with the team and photographer Derek Kettela.
“I’m so proud of myself. I had a 1% chance to live,” she began in her caption, candidly recounting her near-fatal battle with toxic shock syndrome in 2012, which led to the amputation of both her legs. “I had no choice but to sign a paper to actually chop off my legs. Hospitals felt like normal to me. I was in a wheelchair for eight months, and I had to learn how to walk again.”
Wasser didn’t shy away from addressing the emotional toll of her journey, including grappling with severe depression. “I had to overcome severe depression and countless days when I wanted to take my own life,” she continued. Yet, even in her darkest hours, she found a guiding light. “I had to dig deep and make a way for myself with God leading me. I had to trust God and believe when I didn’t believe in myself. It was so dark that I never thought, in a trillion years, this would be my life. God gave me a new set of legs 🏆🏆 and said to keep going. You have everything you need.”
Her words radiated hope and determination as she celebrated the woman she has grown into: “I’m so grateful and proud of the woman I have grown to become. No matter how hard life may get, remember that God did it for me, and He can do it for you!❤️🙏🏻 I’m so happy I held on and I fought for my life every day to be here. I’m so grateful 🦋.”
Since her life-changing experience, Wasser has used her platform to educate others on the dangers of toxic shock syndrome, while also modeling and advocating for body positivity and mental health. She has graced the pages of prestigious magazines like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and walked runways for iconic brands such as Balenciaga and Tommy Hilfiger. Her SI Swim debut this year marked a significant moment in her career, proving that beauty and strength come in many forms.
“I’m so lucky to know you 🥰🫶🏼,” Angelina Panelli chimed in the comments.
“So damn proud 👏,” Todd McCullough added.