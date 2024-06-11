Lily Aldridge Brings Chocolate Brown Fashion Into Summer With Fitted Midi Dress
We’ve long packed away all of our cold-weather clothing to make room for our lighter, brighter styles this season. But there’s one fall and winter staple color that American model Lily Aldridge is making the case for keeping around this spring and summer: chocolate brown.
When we think about clothing in deep brown and black hues, our minds immediately trend toward cold-weather fashion—and for good reason. When trying to stay cool, opting for dark colors isn’t always the best idea. But Aldridge’s chocolate brown dress from Paige just might be the exception.
For an event at the Paige store in Nashville, the 38-year-old stepped out in a fitted ribbed midi dress in a flattering deep brown shade. She paired it with a simple pair of brown suede peep-toe heels and elevated the whole look with simple gold hoops. Glam-wise, she sported a natural look and a simple slicked back down-do.
We weren’t the only ones feeling inspired after seeing the model’s outfit, either. Some of her followers were equally enamored with the SI Swimsuit legend’s chic summer style. “Ordering this dress!” one exclaimed in the comments of the Instagram post in which she showed off the stunning style.
The style was relatively simple, but in the best way possible. And, more than anything, it proved to us that darker shades (and, particularly, dark brown) don’t have to be reserved for chilly weather only. We can all take a page out of Aldridge’s stylebook and sport darker tones all year long.