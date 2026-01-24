Lindsey Vonn’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
In case you missed it: Lindsey Vonn is the ultimate comeback queen.
The alpine skier has had a storied career in her sport, taking home gold and bronze medals at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics before returning to win another bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Vonn retired from competition in early 2019 due to knee injuries, but returned triumphantly in late 2024 following knee replacement surgery—a journey she documented on Instagram—with hopes of competing in the Milano Cortina Games.
In the time since her return, she’s quite literally broken records. The 41-year-old athlete became the “oldest winner of a World Cup race,” as reported by AP News, when she won the first women’s downhill race in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 12, 2025. So far this season, she’s secured podium placement in five consecutive races (at the time of this article’s publication), and her 2026 Olympic dreams are looking bright.
Aside from her incredible record in the sport, fans of the athlete also know that she has had some seriously fabulous fashion moments over the years—especially in her poolside style. Vonn has posed for SI Swimsuit three times, in 2010, 2016 and 2019, respectively, where she modeled a variety of luxe designer brands. She also often posts her fashion-forward swimwear ensembles on Instagram for her 2.7 million followers to enjoy and emulate.
With that in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a handful of Vonn’s best bikini moments through the years!
Everyday bikini fashion
When it comes to casual beach or poolside styles, the Olympian likes to keep things classic. String bikinis, scoop-neck styles and playful patterns are the name of the game, with Vonn often opting for two-pieces in go-to color palettes like red, black and gold—though, she’s never one to shy away from an interesting fabric or unique ombré moment.
Surfing in a black two-piece
Getting ready for an adventure in red
Washing her car in a pretty pattern
Strutting her stuff with an elegant cover-up
Glittering in a golden bandeau
Mixing it up in a Valentine’s Day-friendly combo
Entering vacation mode in a strappy set
Shining like the sun on the sea (with a special guest)
Embracing a peachy-pink ombré moment
Looking radiant in Baywatch red
Non-bikini swim moments
While two-piece sets seem to be Vonn’s go-to whenever she takes to the water, she has also donned a few wonderful one-piece styles over the years. For these, the Olympian tends to lean toward unique cuts, monokini styles and deep V-necks for added drama.
Sailing the seas in bright white
Lifting weights in burnt orange
Lounging around in a luxe look
SI Swimsuit style
And of course, no mention of Vonn’s sensational swimwear fashion would be complete without a look back at a couple of her SI Swimsuit features! Throughout the 2010s, the athlete joined the brand for several shoots, posing in drastically different terrain each time for a diverse array of snapshots.
2010: Whistler, Canada
Vonn’s SI Swimsuit debut shoot took place in the chilly mountains of Whistler, Canada. There, she joined the brand and photographer Warwick Saint for a feature that played into her skiing expertise while incorporating stylish swimwear and unexpected accessories.
Heating things up in the snow
Accessorizing to perfection with a fur hat
Serving pin-up girl vibes in polka dots
Smiling in some fabulous fringe
Looking cool in a cozy, cropped coat
2019: Puerto Vallarta
To contrast her snowy debut, Vonn went in a more sun-soaked direction for her most recent foray with the brand. Reuniting with SI Swimsuit, alongside photographer Walter Chin, the Olympian took to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta for her 2019 shoot.
Relaxing in a colorful two-piece
Posing perfectly in a pastel pink
Taking cutouts to a whole new (neon) level
Making a case for the one-shoulder look
Styling an abstract white and blue swimsuit
In short, whether she’s breaking records in the snow or strutting her stuff on the sand, one thing’s for sure: this Olympian has serious style.