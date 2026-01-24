Lindsey Vonn’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

Swimsuit

In case you missed it: Lindsey Vonn is the ultimate comeback queen.

The alpine skier has had a storied career in her sport, taking home gold and bronze medals at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics before returning to win another bronze medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Vonn retired from competition in early 2019 due to knee injuries, but returned triumphantly in late 2024 following knee replacement surgery—a journey she documented on Instagram—with hopes of competing in the Milano Cortina Games.

In the time since her return, she’s quite literally broken records. The 41-year-old athlete became the “oldest winner of a World Cup race,” as reported by AP News, when she won the first women’s downhill race in the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 12, 2025. So far this season, she’s secured podium placement in five consecutive races (at the time of this article’s publication), and her 2026 Olympic dreams are looking bright.

Aside from her incredible record in the sport, fans of the athlete also know that she has had some seriously fabulous fashion moments over the years—especially in her poolside style. Vonn has posed for SI Swimsuit three times, in 2010, 2016 and 2019, respectively, where she modeled a variety of luxe designer brands. She also often posts her fashion-forward swimwear ensembles on Instagram for her 2.7 million followers to enjoy and emulate.

With that in mind, we’re taking a look back at just a handful of Vonn’s best bikini moments through the years!

Everyday bikini fashion

When it comes to casual beach or poolside styles, the Olympian likes to keep things classic. String bikinis, scoop-neck styles and playful patterns are the name of the game, with Vonn often opting for two-pieces in go-to color palettes like red, black and gold—though, she’s never one to shy away from an interesting fabric or unique ombré moment.

Surfing in a black two-piece

Getting ready for an adventure in red

Washing her car in a pretty pattern

Strutting her stuff with an elegant cover-up

Glittering in a golden bandeau

Mixing it up in a Valentine’s Day-friendly combo

Entering vacation mode in a strappy set

Shining like the sun on the sea (with a special guest)

Embracing a peachy-pink ombré moment

Looking radiant in Baywatch red

Non-bikini swim moments

While two-piece sets seem to be Vonn’s go-to whenever she takes to the water, she has also donned a few wonderful one-piece styles over the years. For these, the Olympian tends to lean toward unique cuts, monokini styles and deep V-necks for added drama.

Sailing the seas in bright white

Lifting weights in burnt orange

Lounging around in a luxe look

SI Swimsuit style

And of course, no mention of Vonn’s sensational swimwear fashion would be complete without a look back at a couple of her SI Swimsuit features! Throughout the 2010s, the athlete joined the brand for several shoots, posing in drastically different terrain each time for a diverse array of snapshots.

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

2010: Whistler, Canada

Vonn’s SI Swimsuit debut shoot took place in the chilly mountains of Whistler, Canada. There, she joined the brand and photographer Warwick Saint for a feature that played into her skiing expertise while incorporating stylish swimwear and unexpected accessories.

Heating things up in the snow

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada for SI Swimsuit / Sports Illustrated/Warwick Saint

Accessorizing to perfection with a fur hat

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Serving pin-up girl vibes in polka dots

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Smiling in some fabulous fringe

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Warwick Saint in Whistler, Canada. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Looking cool in a cozy, cropped coat

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

2019: Puerto Vallarta

To contrast her snowy debut, Vonn went in a more sun-soaked direction for her most recent foray with the brand. Reuniting with SI Swimsuit, alongside photographer Walter Chin, the Olympian took to the beaches of Puerto Vallarta for her 2019 shoot.

Relaxing in a colorful two-piece

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Lybethras. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Posing perfectly in a pastel pink

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Taking cutouts to a whole new (neon) level

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Making a case for the one-shoulder look

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by TRIANGL. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Styling an abstract white and blue swimsuit

Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid.
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

In short, whether she’s breaking records in the snow or strutting her stuff on the sand, one thing’s for sure: this Olympian has serious style.

