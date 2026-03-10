Tate McRae’s Pool-Ready Selfie Proves This Popular Pattern Will Be Trendy Forever

Tate McRae’s latest throwback photo drop proves that summer really can be just a state of mind.

The 22-year-old recording artist took to Instagram earlier this week, sharing 13 new photos with her 9.2 million followers. The caption declared that the snapshots were “Random pics u haven’t seen,” with each photo showcasing a peek at the singer’s sensational style, from casual daywear to the red carpet to the pool.

McRae’s effortlessly cool style

In the cover snapshot of the 13-photo carousel, McRae was seated at a luxe-looking piano wearing an elegant all-black ensemble, complete with dramatic, elbow-length gloves. Subsequent photos showed everything from screenshots of promotional imagery in progress to a hangout session with a friend to a sad face drawn on a rain-covered window.

Meanwhile, for the fifth slide, the singer posed for a mirror selfie in a sleek, cream-colored bathroom, sporting a classic triangle string bikini. The red and white print on the two-piece featured stripes of varying sizes, providing all the proof needed that this beloved pattern will never go out of style. Her long blonde hair was left down for what appeared to be a day spent lounging by the pool, and her makeup was similarly subtle. She also had a black cover-up tossed over her arm, the perfect accessory for a laid back day by the water.

Following her swimsuit selfie, McRae shared several other never-before-seen shots, including a moment captured during the 2026 Grammy Awards afterparty, where she wore a daring lace-up black dress. Overall, the photo set gave fans a glimpse at a few throwback moments they’d never seen from the singer, and—intentionally or otherwise—McRae also gave fans a peek into the wide range of her edgy, eclectic, effortlessly cool fashion choices.

Fans (and famous friends) are obsessed with McRae’s style

Still, we weren’t the only ones admiring McRae’s sensational style! Several of the artist’s famous friends and loyal followers were also happy to hop in her comment section to applaud her latest “random” photo drop.

“💞💫💞💫💞prettiest,” fellow recording artist Laufey wrote.

“Ugh🪽😍,” actress Madelyn Cline simply added.

“casually dropping masterpieces,” one fan account for the artist proclaimed.

“Let’s be real, whatever outfit she wears, it’s always beautiful 🪽 Slay Queen Tate McRae ✨🙌,” another user applauded.

McRae sees her fans

And McRae has been happy to respond to her fans, whether it’s by sharing photos they specifically haven’t seen or directly referencing viral online moments on social media. One such example came from the singer on Monday, March 2, when she took to TikTok to let her 13.7 million followers there know she’s a fan of the Heated Rivalry fan edits made using her song “Revolving Door.”

In the short clip, which has been viewed over 2.1 million times at the time of this article’s publication, McRae sang along to the song while text over the top read, “# happy 1 year of revolving door.” In the caption, she added, “all I see is heated rivalry edits when this pt comes on.”

“THE CAPTION,” one fan exclaimed, with another adding, “TATE AND HEATED RIVALRY IM IN HEAVENNN.”

You can watch McRae’s video on TikTok here.

More SI Swimsuit: