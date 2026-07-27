Shop Lizzo’s SI Swimsuit Digital Issue Cover Girl Wardrobe, As Seen in Miami

Lizzo brought some truly fierce energy to her July 2026 digital SI Swimsuit Issue cover shoot, and while on set with photographer Robin Harper, the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist nailed her poses in each and every look.

The photo shoot, which took place in Miami at a private mansion and onboard a yacht provided by Residence Yacht Club, allowed the 38-year-old musician to flaunt her curves in various swimwear styles, and Lizzo even rocked two looks from her very own brand, Yitty Swim.

“ I wore the gold, glittery one-piece that’s really, really cute. I also wore a twisted-top two-piece,” she explained with pride during her cover story. “I wore a bunch of Yitty pieces. I wore some cute string bikinis from other brands, too.”

Regardless of whether she was styled by Kristen Ritchie in a bikini or one-piece, Lizzo quickly found her sweet spot on set, and her self-assured energy is palpable in her photos.

“The most fabulous thing about a swimsuit is feeling confident in it,” she added. “A lot of people think the bikini is the most fabulous, but I’ve seen people look fabulous in a one-piece because they feel so confident and sexy. You need that.”

Below, shop each of the swimsuits Lizzo rocked during her digital cover photo shoot in Miami.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

The cowrie shells on this string set couldn’t be cuter, and Lizzo showcased how to style this bikini two ways in different colors: As is, with a coordinated ankle bracelet to match, or with a gauzy kaftan overtop as a cover-up.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Kaftan by BODE. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Earrings by Chloé. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

This shimmery Yitty Swim one-piece is sure to sparkle in the sunlight, and it’s available in six additional hues, including a gorgeous teal and classic red.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Yitty Swim. Sarong is custom. Earrings by Ralph Lauren. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Another piece from Yitty Swim, this black bikini top features a cute twist detail at the bust, while the high-waisted bottoms offer full bum coverage.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Oisri. Ring by Loren Stewart. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

A super cool cut-out suit with detachable shoulder straps, this deep red suit features a trio of bedazzled buckles up the front.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper in Miami. Swimsuit by Sienna Swim. Necklace by Simero. Sarong by Faithful the Brand. Bracelets and Anklets by Morning Joy. Earrings by Roxanne Assoulin. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

If you’re seeking out a bikini with some extra support, this underwire style from Sienna Swim is both gorgeous and functional. The matching bottoms are high-waisted and create a flattering silhouette.

Lizzo was photographed by Robin Harper on a Residence Yacht Club charter in Miami. Swimsuit by Spice Market. Earrings by Rowen Rose. Bracelet by Givenchy. | Robin Harper/Sports Illustrated

Perhaps you typically gravitate toward one-pieces. If that’s the case, consider adding this mocha-colored suit to your online shopping cart. It features ruched detailing and ties for a custom fit while lending a dramatic look to your seaside attire with a deep V neckline.