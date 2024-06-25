Loleia Swimwear’s New Summer Drop Features the Most Fun, Unique Prints
Clothing brand Amelie Teje and swimwear line Loleia just partnered on the coolest, most unique print bikinis for summer. The Australian retailers collaborated and created magic with the new vibrant and fun “Playa Blanca” collection, which was photographed in Colombia.
The new launch features two styles of bikinis in five different versions: two floral patterns as well as an abstract dotted print in three various colorways. Suits range in size from XS to XXL and are are priced between $50 and $61.
A previous partnership between the two resulted in one of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skincare campaign swimsuits, so you know it’s a good pairing. As for our own love of the brand, SI Swimsuit also featured the company in this month’s “Hot List.” Loleia’s mission is to create pieces that honor the vibrancy of the 1980s and ’90s, when fashion was over the top and people didn’t take life too seriously.
Shop more pieces from the Playa Blanca collection here or at amelieteje.com, and check out all styles at loleiaswim.com.
Playa Blanca Glow Burgundy - String Top, $53.63 and Playa Blanca Glow Burgundy - String Bottoms, $60.42 (loleiaswim.com)
This gorgeous, cheeky string suit is designed with a burgundy base and yellow ombre orb details, a print that truly is one-of-a kind.
She Sells Sea Shells - Shoulder Top, $53.63 and She Sells Sea shells - Scrunchie Bottoms, $60.42 (loleiaswim.com)
This might be the cleverest name ever, and the cutest print we have ever seen. Loleia seamlessly blended minimalist checkered vibes with springtime florals, and we are so impressed.