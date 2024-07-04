5 Bright and Beautiful SI Swim Photos of Danielle Herrington in Costa Rica
Danielle Herrington first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017, when her rookie feature took her to Fiji. The model impressed the SI Swimsuit team so much with her sophomore photo shoot the following year, she landed the cover of the magazine after her time on location in Harbour Island, Bahamas.
The SI Swimsuit model returned to the fold each year through 2021, traveling to locations near and far for her work with the brand, including Costa Rica, Wyoming and Florida. The 31-year-old California native posed for this year’s 60th anniversary issue and was named a brand legend following her feature in Hollywood, Fla., alongside 26 other brand icons.
“First of all, I’m just so happy to be a part of the legends shoot,” Herrington said of her experience on location with photographer Yu Tsai earlier this spring. “I think everybody is a legend in their own way, for their own reasons. It really means so much to me because I feel like I’ve grown up with this brand. This brand is something that has really helped me with confidence and just stepping into who I am as a person—being O.K. with being different, and just really living in my truth and in my power.”
Herrington, who is the mother of a young son, has also worked with notable brands like Savage x Fenty and SKIMS. In honor of her continued success, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots from her 2019 SI Swimsuit feature in Costa Rica.