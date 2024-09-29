Lori Harvey Paired Her Chic Plunging Blazer Top With a Spiky Bun, Tennis Necklaces
After nailing her fancy chartreuse feathered Ferragamo Milan Fashion Week look just a few days ago, Lori Harvey outdid herself in France. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who posed for photographer Yu Tsai in Mexico for her feature in the 2024 issue, made a statement at Paris Fashion Week, effortlessly blending sophisticated minimalism with high-fashion glitz and glam.
While attending the SirDavis American Whisky launch party at Hôtel Plaza Athénée on Monday, Sept. 23, the 27-year-old looked fierce as ever in a sleek, tailored black blazer, complete with a plunging neckline and crisp white lapels. To that, she added trendy black fitted ponte stirrup pants that wrapped around her pristine white pointed-toe stilettos. The classy and monochromatic ensemble certainly commanded the room, proved her versatility and furthered the model’s status as a fashionista.
Harvey, who graced the front of Stylecaster magazine this month, was dripping in diamonds, and accessorized with layers of sparkling tennis necklaces, bedazzled stud earrings and a massive teardrop diamond pinky ring, along with a small luxurious white designer purse. Her dark locks were perfectly slicked back into a neat bun with a few spiky ends poking through. The model’s glam was flawless as always, and included a bronzed glass skin base, feathered brows, dramatic lashes, winged eyeliner, champagne highlighter and a glossy plum-brown lip that is truly perfect for fall.
On Sept. 25, Harvey showed off her look on Instagram following the event to major praise from many of her 4.9 million followers.
“Insanely beautiful,” Snoh Aalegra commented.
“Wow love 🔥,” Tatianna Merritt added.
“Face card never declines 😍,” Nicole Yeargin gushed.
“Beautiful ❤️,” Shaneen Angeles wrote.
“She’s literally perfect 😍😍,” another agreed.
As the daughter of entrepreneur and philanthropist Marjorie Harvey and comedian and TV host Steve Harvey, Lori has been in the public eye for years, but she’s established her own identity as a style icon, entrepreneur and model. In 2021, she launched her skincare line, SKN by LH, aimed at promoting glowing, healthy skin with a focus on self-care and luxury. Then, in August of 2023, she launched her swimwear brand, Yevrah Swim. Harvey really is that girl, and to her, that means “doing things for you, doing things that make you happy, putting you first and doing all the things that elevates you to your highest self and makes you feel like your best self.”