Lori Harvey Brings Feather Dresses, Trendy Wet Hair Look to Milan Fashion Week
Lori Harvey brought her A-game to Milan Fashion Week, stepping out in a stunning feathered dress that perfectly encapsulated the luxury and sophistication of Ferragamo. The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico, attended the Italian designer brand’s spring-summer 2025 fashion show on Sept. 21, and captivated with her shimmering yellow-gold mini dress, which hugged her curves in all the right places. Harvey showed off her flawless face card and sculpted arms as she posed in the middle of the cobblestone streets for photos.
The dress incorporated a playful, yet elegant feather detail around the neckline and straps, and was paired with perfectly complementary chartreuse pointed-toe heels.
The 27-year-old’s choice of accessories included chunky gold earrings and a statement burgundy sequined clutch, adding the perfect autumn-coded pop of color and texture. The Yevrah Swim and SKN by LH skincare brand founder is clearly an expert at styling. And perhaps the most head-turning element of Harvey’s ensemble was her fashion-forward and edgy wet hairstyle—a trendy touch that perfectly juxtaposed the fluidity of the outfit.
“Fantastic show!! Thank you for having me @ferragamo✨,” Harvey captioned an Instagram carousel from the event that she shared with her 4.9 million followers.
“She was serving,” Amina Muaddi commented.
“Soooo stunning,” Emily Gray Higgins chimed.
“One thing she gone do is honor the woman who shaped her 😮💨,” Ki Gaines wrote, in reference to Harvey’s mother, Marjorie Elaine Harvey.
“looking just like her momma🎯😍😍,” one fan agreed.