Lori Harvey Styled Her Latest Denim on Denim Moment With the Most Unexpected Accessory
Lori Harvey has officially declared herself a fan of denim on denim. But, like all of her looks, you best believe she’s certainly going to put a fun, flirty, personal twist on it. The SI Swimsuit model, who made her official rookie debut in last year’s magazine after traveling to Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai and posing for a breathtaking series of beachside and boat pics in numerous colorful, eclectic swimsuits, stunned in her latest Instagram post, once again, proving for a major fashion icon she is.
The 28-year-old donned a fitted medium-wash denim jacket, buttoned to the top with a subtle cinched waist. She paired it with perfectly matching baggy jeans and sleek white pointed-toe heels for a chic yet effortless look.
The star of the show, however, was the oversized furry white Louis Vuitton fanny pack wrapped around her waist that was simply impossible to ignore, no matter how hard you try. Adding another stylish touch, the Tennessee-born, Georgia-raised model topped off her ensemble with a colorful monogrammed headscarf also from the luxury fashion house, perfectly complementing her short, dark brown locks, which were styled sleek and straight with a slight outward flip at the ends.
Her glam was flawless as ever, featuring a luminous, chiseled base, feathered brows, terracotta blush, dark lashes and a glossy, plump berry-brown lip. She struck a power pose on a balcony with a vibrant red railing behind her and a massive pine tree covered in twinkling lights in the distance.
“Q1 ✨,” she captioned the photo dump, a recap of the first fourth of her 2025 so far. A massive bouquet of roses, we assume are from Valentine’s Day, sashimi, sunsets, red wine, bestie Justin Bieber and Harvey’s stunning Playboy cover issue also made an appearance in the carousel.
Today, the entrepreneur, who is the founder of skincare brand SKN by LH and swimwear brand Yevrah, consistently serves up style inspiration on social media. From show-stopping red carpet appearances to Pinterest-worthy street style and avant-garde Fashion Week moments, Harvey has cemented herself as one to watch.
While on location with SI Swimsuit, she shared how her travels have influenced her evolving sense of style and appreciation for beauty in all forms. “I get to see and experience so many different cultures, and see so many beautiful women with all different skin tones and body types,” Harvey shared. “And so I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy.”