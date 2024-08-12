Lori Harvey Signs Off on Designer Head Scarves as the Perfect Beachwear Accessory
Lori Harvey is taking a page out of Kendall Jenner’s “how to style a bikini” book and pairing her latest beachwear look with a designer head scarf. The SI Swimsuit rookie, who was photographed for her rookie feature in Mexico with Yu Tsai, stunned in a new Instagram post. The content creator, who was on vacation in Ibiza, Spain, donned a classy black string bikini and added a flowy black sheer cover-up—a 1980s vintage ALAÏA number—as well as chunky rectangular Chanel sunglasses to her look.
The 27-year-old completed the ensemble with a white Louis Vuitton scarf featuring colorful monogram detail all over. The Yevrah Swim founder tied the luxurious headpiece around her head, covering part of her forehead and hair. Harvey accessorized with lots of statement bling, including a super long silver necklace, chunky rings and diamond stud earrings. She showed off her impeccable modeling skills, toned, sun-kissed figure and flawless face card in the cover snap, and sipped on a delicious mint-adorned beverage in the second pic.
“Forgot to post these 💫,” the Tennessee native captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5 million Instagram followers on Aug. 11.
The SKN by LH entrepreneur opted for her signature glowy, glass skin makeup, including rosy blush, feathered brows and the most perfect plump, glossy brown lip.
“Your photographer went crazy! 🙂↕️,” brother Broderick Harvey Jr. commented.
“Goat 🤍,” Barbra Rose added.
“So beautiful 😍,” Denisa Krtickova complimented.
“We are glad you remembered!❤️,” one fan chimed.