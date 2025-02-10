Lori Harvey Is a Breathtaking Bombshell Beauty in Instantly Iconic ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot
Lori Harvey is no stranger to commanding attention, and her latest Playboy cover proves exactly why she’s one of the most captivating forces in fashion today. Marking the magazine’s long-awaited return to print, the model and entrepreneur graces the relaunch issue in a series of show-stopping, high-glamour looks that redefine modern sensuality.
In a striking editorial, captured through the lens of Greg Swales, creative directed by Smiley Stevens and styled by Leila Bani, the 28-year-old channels bold femininity and classic allure. One particularly breathtaking moment, perhaps our favorite of all the images, finds her draped in nothing but a cloud of pastel pink feathers—her tutu-style skirt paired with matching opera gloves and no top, exuding an ethereal yet daring energy.
The magazine first teased her feature on Jan. 23 with a fierce, vintage-inspired shot of the model reclining on a classic car adorned with a custom “PLAYBOY” plate, setting the tone for the revival’s mix of nostalgia and contemporary edge. She embodied pure power in a plunging black leather bodysuit that clung to her curves, reinforcing her status as a style icon unafraid to make a statement.
The Playboy relaunch is somewhat of a cultural reset. Harvey’s feature includes a candid conversation about her evolution as a businesswoman, her personal journey to self-assurance and what it truly means to be in control of her narrative.
The Tennessee-born, Georgia native is absolutely mesmerizing in the cover image, as she poses in a dazzling bikini top paired with a mint feather boa. With her signature smolder locked on the camera, she playfully holds the publication’s bunny logo as a lollipop to her lips, her glam perfected by makeup artist Courtney Kareem and hairstylist Ray Christopher.
“Lori Harvey like you’ve never seen her before,” the magazine captioned the stunning image on Instagram.
“Sooooooo gooooood 🐰🐰🐰🐰,” Kamie Crawford commented.
“Spectacular! Great choice! Great photography!! 💪🔥👏👍🐰,” Candace Jordan exclaimed.
“MY JAW LITERALLY DROPPED THIS IS STUNNING 😍😍😍😍,” one fan gushed.
“Thisssss💚💚💚 Sis every slide eatsss,” another chimed.
Order your copy here.
Today, the SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with the brand last year and was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico, has established herself as an entrepreneur and style icon. As the founder of SKN by LH and Yevrah Swim, she continues to showcase her versatility, making her mark in fashion, business and modeling.