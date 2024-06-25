Lori Harvey Wore a Stunning Burnt Orange Set From Her Brand, Yevrah Swim, in Mexico
SI Swimsuit rookie Lori Harvey stunned on the beaches of Cancun, Mexico for her SI Swimsuit feautre this year. Similarly to many fellow brand stars like Christen Harper and Georgina Burke, the content creator had the exciting opportunity to wear bikinis from her very own line, Yevrah Swim, while on location. The 27-year-old, who was photographed by Yu Tsai for the 60th anniversary magazine, described the experience as “surreal, perfection and magical.”
Harvey launched her brand last August, with the debut “Euro Summer” collection. She is also the founder of the skincare brand SKN by LH.
“I want women to feel empowered. I want them to feel confident, I want them to feel sexy. When I was creating this line, I wanted to create something for everybody, and I wanted it to be inclusive,” Harvey said about her debut swimwear collection. “So this first collection, the way I like to describe it best, is ‘the basic essentials that you need in your wardrobe for your swimwear, but elevated.’ They have some really pretty hardware on them, and some of the cuts are really cute and special. That’s my favorite way to describe this first iteration. I want each collection to feel different from the last, and I hope it showcases where I’m at creatively each time.”
Check out Harvey's full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
