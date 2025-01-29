Introducing Ming Lee Simmons, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Rookie
Born into a dynasty of style, Ming Lee Simmons has carved out her space in the fashion world while embracing the legacy of her parents, fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons and music entrepreneur Russell Simmons. A true child of the runway, Ming grew up surrounded by the glamour of her mother’s iconic Baby Phat brand and quickly developed an innate sense of style and confidence.
But the 25-year-old is far more than her lineage. With campaigns for Tiffany & Co., Glossier, SKIMS, Good American and Alexander Wang under her belt, she’s proven herself as a versatile and sought-after model. And, today, she makes her SI Swimsuit debut, after wrapping up a photo shoot with photographer Yu Tsai on the beautiful shores of Jamaica, as an official brand rookie set to appear in the 2025 issue coming in May.
Her collaborations extend beyond appearances—Lee Simmons, who launched a line with Wildflower Cases, thrives on partnerships that allow her to contribute creatively. “Projects or partnerships that value my input and voice excite me the most,” she says. “[Ones] where I feel like I am actively a part of the process, not just a ‘filler’ person, but rather, the brand wants to hear what I think looks better, they want me to help conceptualize the campaign, they want my ideas, they want my critiques, they want me apart of the beginning, middle and end stages… that excites me, because that’s a true collaboration or partnership.”
Alongside her sister Aoki, Lee Simmons has breathed new life into Baby Phat as the brand’s creative director, modernizing the iconic label for a new generation while championing female creators in design, photography and more. Through her personal platform, she remains committed to amplifying Asian and African-American voices, particularly women, and uplifting diverse talents in the creative space.
Her approach to fashion reflects this ethos of authenticity and discovery: “I feel like simplicity definitely fuels my style inspiration right now. And I feel like a large part of that is because I’m still discovering my personal style. But a lot of the times, I just wear or do what feels good,” she shares.
Her fashion favorites—Jasmine Tookes, the Olsen Twins and her mother—have shaped her aesthetic, but her vision is entirely her own and she’s hoping 2025 is filled with career moves in the industry.
Her journey hasn’t been without challenges. At 15, Lee Simmons underwent spinal fusion surgery for scoliosis, leaving her with a scar she initially hid. Today, she celebrates it. “It’s become one of my favorite parts about my body,” she says, reflecting on how embracing her scar transformed her perspective. Ming’s openness extends to her struggles with PCOS, endometriosis and acne, making her a relatable and powerful advocate for body positivity.
In her downtime, Ming balances her fast-paced career with Pilates, escape rooms, trying new matcha cafes and quickly devouring thriller novels.