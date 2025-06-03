LSPACE x ALOHA Collection Collaborate on Limited-Edition ’Destination: Anywhere’ Capsule
LSPACE, a Southern California-based swimwear brand, has teamed up with travel bag company ALOHA Collection on a limited-edition capsule collection, Destination: Anywhere. The collaboration, which is officially available today, blends swimwear and waterproof accessories into the ultimate must-have summer line. Think stylish swimwear and resort wear combined with trendy accessories perfect for your next beach trip or afternoon spent poolside.
“We knew we wanted the collection to feel transportive,” Alissa Bristow, Vice President of Creative and Design at LSPACE, tells SI Swimsuit. “Something that instantly puts you in that vacation mindset, whether you’re actually away or just dressing like it. We pulled inspiration from vintage travel prints and warm summer tones to land on a palette that felt both elevated and playful. From bold florals to soft sun-faded hues, every piece was designed to mix and match, whether you’re packing for a dream trip or reaching for your favorites midweek.”
Courtney Konzelman, Vice President of Marketing for ALOHA Collection, concurs that the collaboration’s wearable color palette composed of bright hues and pretty, floral patterns is designed as much for an elaborate vacation abroad as it is a random weekday. “Everything was designed to mix and match—whether you’re living out of a suitcase or packing for a beach day,” she adds.
And while the LSPACE x ALOHA Collection collab includes everything from bikinis to sundresses to beach bags and other accessories, Bristow says the Lost in the Blooms Piper One-Piece ($189) is a personal favorite that belongs in every woman’s swimwear wardrobe this summer.
Lost in the Blooms Piper One-Piece, $189 (lspace.com)
“I love that you can wear it to the beach, then throw on a pair of linen pants or denim shorts and head straight to lunch, or wear it as a bodysuit during the week,” Bristow notes of the convertible garment. “It’s stylish, versatile and really speaks to that effortless vibe we were going for with the whole collaboration.”
Aloha Lost In Blooms Reversible Small Pouch, $36 (lspace.com)
After you take a dip in the ocean, throw your wet swimsuit into the collection’s Small Pouch when you change for dinner. Konzelman notes that the Aloha San Tropez Stripe Holo Holo ($68) is another must-have this summer.
“It’s fully reversible—San Tropez stripes on one side, Lost in the Blooms on the other,” she says of the large beach tote. “Oversized and open-top, it fits everything you need for a full beach day: towels, cover-ups, bikini bags, and yes, even a bottle of rosé.”
Summer vacation styling tips
Since Bristow and Konzelman are experts where swimwear and accessories are concerned, we had to pick their brains about traveling this summer. Whether you’re an overpacker or need help making the most of a suitcase with limited space, be sure to heed the following advice this season.
“Comfort is key, but that doesn’t mean sacrificing style,” Bristow explains of her vacation aesthetic. “I always recommend packing pieces that you can mix and match and wear multiple times for various activities. A matching set, like the Palma Top ($130) and Palma Pant ($145) can be worn as a cover-up to the pool or beach during the day and then transforms into the perfect dinner look when dressed up with jewelry and a cute pair of sandals or heels.”
Konzelman agrees that packing light is key to a chic vacation wardrobe—and ensuring that your suitcase doesn’t exceed airline weight requirements.
“Edit your suitcase and choose pieces that do more,” she suggests. “[Like] a button-down that doubles as a cover-up, a swimsuit you can wear as a top, mix-and-match sets. The Mid Pouch ($46) is a must. [It’s] great for separating outfits in your suitcase and easy to toss in your beach bag once you land.”
Shop the complete LSPACE x Aloha Collection online at LSPACE.com and aloha-collection.com, as well as select retailers, including Anthropologie and Revolve.