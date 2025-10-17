SI Swimsuit Models Have Officially Put Their Stamp of Approval on This Fall Fashion Aesthetic
When it comes to keeping up with our SI Swimsuit models on a regular basis, we’re always cheering on their wins. From career milestones to personal ones, we’re always here to celebrate the incredible women who grace the pages of our annual issue. We also love to watch what our brand stars are wearing at any given moment, as these fashion-forward women serve as great inspo for our seasonal mood boards.
Recently, we’ve observed an inclination toward monochromatic dressing and fall aesthetics. And this week, we’ve picked up on another common theme: long sleeves and lots of layers as the temperatures drop. This week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show proved that less is often more, but these SI Swimsuit stars are reminding us that covering up can still be incredibly sexy.
Find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit fashion moments of the week below.
Emily DiDonato
DiDonato, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2013, has an incredible sense of street style. She showed as much in a recent Instagram post, in which she rocked a red bomber jacket over an open button-up and tee. The model and mom of two opted for dark-wash denim and brown heeled boots to round out her ensemble. Chef’s kiss!
Suni Lee
Lee made history this week when she was one of the first two athletes to ever walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show (Angel Reese, who posed for the 2023 issue was the other). In a recent IG roundup, the Olympic gymnast wore a brown bomber jacket and jeans (slide 3), a chic pantsuit (slide 7) and a tracksuit underneath an oversized black jacket (slide 13) proving that she really can do it all, and with a great sense of style to boot.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, opted for a monochromatic layered ensemble for an evening out with DSW recently. Her outfit consisted of a chocolate brown turtleneck worn over an open coat, which she paired with houndstooth shorts, a belt, tights and heeled boots. Obsessed!
Simone Biles
At first glance, it appears that the Olympic gymnast and two-time SI Swimsuit model isn’t participating in the layers trend—however, it’s all in the details. Not only did Biles layer her watch over top her long sleeved white turtleneck, she also layered a hand chain through her massive engagement and wedding ring. We’re taking notes!
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, a 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, partnered with Abercrombie on a new campaign, and the imagery is gorgeous. We’re simply obsessed with her chocolate brown trench (slide 3) worn with scrunched up sleeves over a black top, which are paired with high-waisted jeans. Simple and classy.