Lucy Hale Embraces Moody Evening Wear in Burgundy and Black Corset Gown
The red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on April 9 was, understandably, overrun with the best looks. The stars always bring their very best to red carpet events, but they seemed to make an especially concerted effort for the event honoring the best and brightest upcoming designers in the industry.
The event saw the likes of Ashley Graham, Zooey Deschanel and Lucy Hale cross the carpet and pose in their finest styles, perfectly curated for the elevated event. While there were too many really good fashion moments to declare just one our favorite, we do want to take a moment to highlight Hale’s fashion choices.
The Pretty Little Liars star is known for her sense of style. She has made a habit of posing in expertly curated outfits for brand campaigns and casual outings alike. Her appearance at the Fashion Trust Awards was no different.
For the event, Hale stepped out in an ankle-length gown, featuring a burgundy corseted bodice and a black sparkly drop-waist skirt. She sported a pair of over-the-elbow black sparkly gloves to match the A-line skirt. Where glam was concerned, the actress’s look wasn’t lacking: she sported her dark brown hair in a low bun and opted for a soft face of makeup, including a deep pink lip. With a pair of teardrop diamonds to complement her the sparkles in her gown, she rounded out the stunning outfit.
Much like the others seen on the red carpet, her look was fit for a fashion-forward event. And, it was exactly what we might have expected from the ever-fashionable Hale.