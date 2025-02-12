Madelaine Petsch Drops Jaws in Plunging Black Bustier Gown for New York Fashion Week
Madelaine Petsch looked undeniably marvelous as she attended New York Fashion Week’s Carolina Herrera Fall 2025 Runway Show in her luxurious gown from the same designer. It’s safe to say the Riverdale actress has left her fans speechless.
Petsch’s elegant black gown served old Hollywood vibes with its deep plunge bustier top and form-fitting skirt. The dress stopped just before her ankles, giving the straight pencil bottom a sophisticated look ideal for any formal occasion.
Her accessories matched the refined look as she adorned alluring black sleeves, statement earrings, black heels and the Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum—as evidenced by her caption—all of which speak to how above and beyond she went for her latest outing.
Wearable items aside, another show-stopper to the look was Petsch’s stunning hairdo. The short, swept style delivered an edge and her signature red hair made her outfit pop.
“Ate down,” commented Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline.
“You’re so giving Bree Van de Kamp😍,” a Riverdale fan account wrote, referring to the character from Desperate Housewives.
“The hottest,” added Meadow Walker.
As if the look wasn’t already turning heads, Petsch added a stylish black oversized blazer jacket when stepping out into the city streets.
No matter if Petsch attends another New York Fashion Week event with a second jaw-dropping ensemble or not, that isn’t going to stop the fact that this actress is consistently at the top of her A-game with not only her style but her acting career.
The 30-year-old Washington native has several projects lined up, including the second and third chapters of The Strangers.
The first installment of The Strangers was released in 2024. Petsch starred as Maya Lucas in the relaunch of the beloved 2008 horror film, this time planned as a trilogy by director Renny Harlin. While the film was met with unfavorable reviews, at this time we can still expect the next two films to be released, as they filmed all three back to back—and impressively, in just 52 days.
In addition to the horror film series, it was announced in September 2024 that Petsch would be starring and executive producing a rom-com called Maintenance Required for Amazon MGM Studios. Jacob Scipio will co-star.
Between strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week and her work in front of and behind the camera, Petsch proves she’s a jack of all trades.