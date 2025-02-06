Madison Beer’s Gorgeous White Plunging Grammys Pre-Party Gown Was Just as Good as Her Red Carpet Look
Leave it to Madison Beer to serve not one but two beautiful looks for the Grammy Awards.
Beer’s first elegant outfit for the music awards ceremony on Sunday night included a pale gold mesh dress that was so sophisticatedly and intricately done that everyone on the red carpet did a double take. Starting with the upper body of the garment, the dress had pieces of solid gold fabric that went along the shape of Beer’s curvy body. Upon further inspection, a corset also aids in creating the shape for the top half of the dress.
As for the bottom, the same gold fabric can also be found on the hem of the dress to create an illusion that the celebrity is standing in a small pool full of sparkly fabric. A train was also added to the bottom of the dress to elevate the look even more.
The first of Beer’s double dress night is quite the piece to behold, but don’t just take our word for it:
As for the second dress, the 25-year-old celebrity went with a more muted look. But despite her toning it down a bit, we’re utterly obsessed with this gown. This look included an all-white flowy dress adorned with a high slit and halter top neck. Each aspect is just as stunning as the next, however, it's the deep plunge down the middle that is the true showstopper, providing an even sexier edge.
For both looks, Beer styled her luscious brunette hair down. Last but not least, her mini chandelier silver earrings were the best addition to her pre-party look as they were the perfect size and color to complement everything. Saying Beer killed both looks is an understatement.
As much as she devoured on the red carpet, Beer didn’t attend the Grammys just to flaunt her stuff. Rather, she was a nominee. Her hit song “Make You Mine,” which went viral on TikTok, was nominated for Best Dance Pop Recording. Although the award ultimately went to Charli XCX’s “Von Dutch,” being nominated amongst music giants like Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish is an amazing feat as is.
“i am really honored @recordingacademy to have been apart of this in any way and am eternally grateful to have been nominated alongside some of my favorite artists in the world. being 0-2 has never felt so good,” Beer wrote on Instagram, also referencing her loss last year at the Grammys, in the category of Best Immersive Audio Album.