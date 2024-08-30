Madison Beer Puts a Moody Gen Z Twist on Cottagecore With Strapless Lace-Up Mini Dress
Madison Beer recently wrapped up the Asian leg of her The Spinnin Tour celebrating the release of her second studio album, Silence Between Songs, which dropped last September. We have been closely observing the “Reckless” singer’s stage presence and phenomenal, sultry feminine concert outfits, and it‘s safe to say we’re obsessed. The 25-year-old somehow always looks straight out of a cottagecore fairytale and straight off a high-fashion runway. From mini skirts and leather moments to knee-high platform boots and the most unique and glamorous accessories, Beer never lets her fans down when it comes to fashion and her incredible vocals.
In a new Instagram post, the New York native shared bits and pieces from her past few weeks in Asia, where she performed in Tokyo, Singapore and Indonesia. In the second and sixth snaps, she donned the most beautiful babydoll-inspired strapless micro dress. The gray number from Lseoul ($450) featured a longline gray corset bodice with a daring lace-up front and the sweetest white satin rosette bubble hem detail.
The outfit was styled by Mel Dominguez, who completed the look with several silver earrings, a dainty necklace, knee-high scrunchy white socks and sheer shimmery nude tights. Beer opted for her signature glowy glam, including a flawless, luminous base, feathered brows, super rosy and extra bronzed cheeks, and a glossy, plump mauve lip.
“asia tour complete ❤︎ thank u to everyone who came out n made these last few weeks so special !!! it was such an honor to finally play in tokyo, osaka, singapore, n jakarta, you blew me away !! even w a broken toe . thank u thank u - see u soon australia,” Beer captioned the photo dump that she shared with her 39 million followers.