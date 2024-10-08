Martha Stewart Glistened in This Stunning Minimalist One-Piece on the SI Swimsuit Set
We here at SI Swimsuit spend much of our time admiring, securing, styling and talking about swimwear. Year after year, the annual issue demands an attention to the best and brightest brands on the market, the most glamorous styles (both ephemeral and enduring) and the most eye-catching prints and patterns.
With that knowledge, the brand’s fashion editors curate in-depth (and often setting-specific) photo shoot aesthetics, which in turn determine the specific swimsuits that each model will wear for their feature. When Martha Stewart agreed to travel to the Dominican Republic for her debut with the brand in 2023, the resulting style revolved less around a certain color or pattern or aesthetic and more around a certain style of swimwear: the one-piece.
At the time, the age-old swimwear silhouette was really starting to have another breakthrough. Of course, ever since swimwear was invented, there has been some variation on the one-piece. The oldest versions included much more fabric and afforded more coverage than those of today, but they were one-pieces all the same.
Today, we’re seeing a resurgence in the popularity of one-piece swimsuits. But swimwear brands aren’t just repurposing silhouettes of old, they’re reinvigorating them. Stewart’s photo shoot in the Dominican Republic was a testament to that. On set in the tropical destination, the media mogul donned a series of stunning one-pieces.
While each one was just as fabulous as the last, there is one in particular that we’re still thinking about over a year later. Perhaps it was the simple, yet ultra-flattering silhouette or the tank style fit. Either way, it was completely glamorous (particularly when accompanied by the fringed cream cover-up that Stewart wore alongside of it).
Eres Aquarelle Tank One-Piece, $425 (eresparis.com)
Eres’s classic streamlined one-piece comes in a handful of shades, each one as stunning as the last. Featuring a straight neckline, thin straps and a flattering silhouette, this swimsuit really is the perfect reinvention of the age-old one-piece.
With the resurgence in popularity of the one-piece style has come a slew of swimsuits in recent years. All of the best swimwear lines are leaning into the renewed call for the style. In other words, there are a lot of options—and that can be overwhelming. But it doesn’t have to be, if you take our (and Martha’s) word for it and opt for this sweet, elegant pick from Eres.