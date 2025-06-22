Megan Fox’s Hottest Looks—From Red Carpets to Golden Beaches and Everywhere in Between
If one were to look up the word “hot” in a dictionary and in place of a written definition, there was simply a photo of Megan Fox instead, I doubt anyone would be too surprised.
The actress, author, proud mom of four and SI Swimsuit model has had an undeniably incredible career so far, gaining popularity in the early 2000s by starring in countless millennial classics like Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, The Transformers franchise and the greatest horror comedy ever made Jennifer’s Body (I said what I said). But apart from her career in Hollywood, Fox is also known for her fearless fashion choices, often donning jaw-dropping looks to the delight of her countless loyal fans.
So with that in mind, we’ve curated a list consisting of just a handful of Fox’s absolute hottest fashion moments! You’re welcome:
The MTV Video Music Awards, 2021
Starting our list off strong with this number by Mugler. The sparkling, figure-hugging gown was made of a completely sheer fabric with a glittering design detailed all over to allow glimpses of Fox’s undergarments to peek through.
Like, this was truly a “naked” dress. Carrie Bradshaw, take notes.
For her hair, Fox channeled the early 2000s with a sultry wet look while opting for golden tones for her makeup. With a striking black liner on her eyes, her eyelashes helped deliver an elevated version of a more classic cat-eye.
The SI Swimsuit Launch Party, 2023
Next up, the actress took some notes out of Morticia Addams’s style book in this breathtaking black gown by LaQuan Smith for SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Launch Party. With long sleeves, a plunging scoop neckline and a sheer panel cutting clean across her midriff, this piece was the definition of “ab-flaunting.” The opaque mermaid-cut skirt also added a touch of elegance to the ensemble.
While Fox is of course known for her long dark locks, her red-hot ginger era deserved more love! For this celebratory night out, she parted her fiery waist-length tresses down the middle, leaving them free to flow onto her shoulders.
The Time100 Next Gala, 2022
Keeping the red hair love going, the actress was positively dripping in luxury at the Time100 Next Gala in 2022, thanks to this golden gown by Maison Yeya. The structured piece featured a tube top-style neckline, which Fox chose to keep bare for a more sensual vibe, as well as a thigh-high slit up her leg.
Her red locks were once again parted down the middle because, hey, why fix what isn’t broken? Meanwhile, her makeup was decidedly more intense for this look, with Fox opting for a smokier eye paired with a deep red matte lip.
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2023
And here we have our last red hair moment on the list as Fox donned this black gown by Miss Sohee. With a plunging, scalloped neckline and unique, glittering, clamshell-esque detailing around the hips for a final look evocative of the iconic Birth of Venus painting, this number was a true show-stopper.
Her long red hair only further heightened the overall majestic mermaid vibes, while her makeup remained classic Fox, showcasing arched brows, strong blended eyeshadows and nude lips.
The Met Gala, 2021
Of course, we had to put this marvelous moment on our list—and as wild as this might sound, 2021 was Fox’s first-ever Met Gala.
The sparkling red gown by Dundas—which the actress told Vogue was inspired by the 1992 horror romance film Bram Stoker’s Dracula—was as intricate as it was gorgeous. Crafted in an appropriately blood red shade with criss-cross corset detailing up the sides and down the front, this piece was easily one of the best looks at the star-studded event that year.
And as we already noted: THE BANGS?! They’re the perfect statement-making accessory for this already incredible ensemble.
SI Swimsuit: Dominican Republic, 2023
You didn’t seriously think SI Swimsuit was going to make a list of Fox’s hottest fashion moments and not include at least a few looks from her gorgeous photo shoot in the Dominican Republic, did you?
In an extremely cropped graphic t-shirt from Agent Provocateur and high-legged black bikini bottoms from GCDS, the actress posed while perched atop the back of a filthy truck. Her signature dark locks were dampened and styled to one side for a casual, relaxed final photo.
SI Swimsuit: Dominican Republic, 2023 (Again!)
Wearing a bikini top reminiscent of scales and some seriously sparkly body jewelry—both from Ryan Storer—as well as baby pink bottoms by IAMGIA, Fox was a natural while posing on the beach for photographer Greg Swales. Speaking with the brand at the time, the actress revealed she had some specific hopes in mind for her SI Swimsuit photos, and it’s safe to say she delivered just that.
“I hope that the photos are beautiful and that the frequency that comes off of them is just a healthy, good girl,” Fox told the brand while on the set. “I hope people take away that I’m a thoughtful, articulate, deep person.”
SI Swimsuit: Dominican Republic, 2023 (One! More! Time!)
Last but certainly nowhere near least, we have Fox in this unbelievable pastel pink netted dress from Ren Haixi, which was paired with those same baby pink bikini bottoms from IAMGIA. Walking the beach like a stunning siren washed ashore at sunset, Fox was an absolute vision at golden hour.
Her makeup for this shot was especially beautiful, with a more natural, soft glam taking front and center for a final shot so perfect, it really deserves to be framed and hung in a museum curated out of only her very best fashion moments.