Megan Fox Slays in Strapless Corseted Halloween-Inspired Look for Rare Public Appearance
All the it girls know that Jennifer’s Body was a cultural reset in the world of horror films, which is why it's high time to start giving this title its long-overdue roses.
This past weekend, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosted a Q&A session with the 2009 film as the topic of the hour. Megan Fox, star of the movie, was invited to answer all the burning questions people had about her role. But before she got to addressing those fan inquiries, Fox made sure to serve sickening looks first.
Fox really channeled a ghoulish goddess in her attire for the event. Her form-fitting beige corset dress was a dead ringer for human flesh, while the red lines and the dark red jewels throughout the piece can be likened to blood. It’s a clever outfit all around, especially when taking into consideration her scarlet red choker. When Halloween meets fashion, something incredibly ghastly, yet glamorous always comes out of it. This horror princess is evidence of this and so much more.
Horror fans were certainly in for a treat, not only because the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model served up some major costume couture in dire need of replication this Halloweekend, but also because she provided major insight into how Jennifer’s Body came to life.
“I read the script and I think it just resonated with me because there’s something about that—whether it’s just perceived or not—I felt like I was being persecuted at that time in my career,” Fox answered when asked how she felt upon first reading Diablo Cody’s script. “I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame. And so I resonated with those deeper layers of before she becomes a monster, she's just a teenage girl that gets sacrificed for somebody else's gain.“
She continued, “Because that’s kind of how I came into this industry. I think I was 19 when I made my first big movie and, that I felt like was reflecting back these energies that existed inside of myself. And it also gave me a place to put those qualities of myself that are really unhinged; that are not appropriate to express every day of your life but are still there nonetheless.”
Later on in the session, the 39-year-old actress was asked what advice she would give her younger self prior to shooting the film.
“I don’t know that I would give myself advice. I think where I was at that point in my life—so lost, so full of that rage that I had towards how I’d been treated in the industry,” Fox expressed. “I had all of this grief and sorrow and also anger and rage that needed a place to go. And, like I said, being able to just have the permission to be unhinged even in between takes or maybe the entire time we were there, that was very cathartic for me.”
“If I had been able to warn myself or give myself advice or have any sort of grounding or clarity, I don’t think you would have gotten the performance that you got,” she added.
Years later, Jennifer’s Body is finally receiving the adoration it deserves, proving why this film was years ahead of its time.