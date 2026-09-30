Megan Moroney’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

This week has been an exciting one for Megan Moroney.

First, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show revealed its incredible lineup of live performers on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the country music star was on the list alongside Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE and Tate McRae. Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Moroney was honored on TIME100 Next’s list of the “World’s Most Influential Rising Stars,” where McRae also wrote a sweet note about the singer.

For those unfamiliar, Moroney is a top rising act in country music. She began her music career in college before moving to Nashville, where she first saw success in 2022 with her hit “Tennessee Orange.” She released her debut album, Lucky, in 2023, and it topped multiple “Best Of” lists that year. She then followed her memorable debut with her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, in 2024, and her latest offering, Cloud 9, in 2026.

Moroney has also become a go-to for fashion fans, often posting her stunning looks on social media. From the stage to the red carpet, her signature style merges modern pieces with feminine flair, channeling nostalgic Barbie-meets-Grand Ole Opry vibes. The singer has also partnered with multiple fashion and beauty brands over the years, most recently starring in Revlon campaigns as a Global Brand Ambassador.

And this sweet style also extends to her many seaside looks! When it comes to swimwear, Moroney’s Instagram account basically doubles as a fun fashion mood board. So, if you’re looking for some colorful inspiration for your next beach or pool trip, we’ve curated a list of the star’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from the last few years.

Megan Moroney’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments

Simply put, Moroney’s seaside style is a cool continuation of her fashion on land. Featuring vibrant colors, playful patterns and classic accessories, the country music star’s swimsuit of choice is definitely a beautiful bikini. Scroll on for a few of our favorite examples.

Sitting pretty in pink with a classic cowboy hat

Enjoying the ocean in a radiant red two-piece

Posing in a sensational striped look in the Sunshine State

Boating in a blue set under the cinematic sky

Coordinating a poolside look Barbie would be proud to wear

Taking a dip in an eye-popping lime number

Showing fashion fans why a black bikini is always timeless

Snapping photos with friends in a dreamy bubblegum ensemble

Channeling Y2K energy in a matching seaside set

And finally, hanging out with pals while looking chic on the seas

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