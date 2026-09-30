Megan Moroney’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years
This week has been an exciting one for Megan Moroney.
First, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show revealed its incredible lineup of live performers on Tuesday, Sept. 29, and the country music star was on the list alongside Megan Thee Stallion, KATSEYE and Tate McRae. Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, Moroney was honored on TIME100 Next’s list of the “World’s Most Influential Rising Stars,” where McRae also wrote a sweet note about the singer.
For those unfamiliar, Moroney is a top rising act in country music. She began her music career in college before moving to Nashville, where she first saw success in 2022 with her hit “Tennessee Orange.” She released her debut album, Lucky, in 2023, and it topped multiple “Best Of” lists that year. She then followed her memorable debut with her sophomore album, Am I Okay?, in 2024, and her latest offering, Cloud 9, in 2026.
Moroney has also become a go-to for fashion fans, often posting her stunning looks on social media. From the stage to the red carpet, her signature style merges modern pieces with feminine flair, channeling nostalgic Barbie-meets-Grand Ole Opry vibes. The singer has also partnered with multiple fashion and beauty brands over the years, most recently starring in Revlon campaigns as a Global Brand Ambassador.
And this sweet style also extends to her many seaside looks! When it comes to swimwear, Moroney’s Instagram account basically doubles as a fun fashion mood board. So, if you’re looking for some colorful inspiration for your next beach or pool trip, we’ve curated a list of the star’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments from the last few years.
Megan Moroney’s best bikini, swimsuit and seaside style moments
Simply put, Moroney’s seaside style is a cool continuation of her fashion on land. Featuring vibrant colors, playful patterns and classic accessories, the country music star’s swimsuit of choice is definitely a beautiful bikini. Scroll on for a few of our favorite examples.
Sitting pretty in pink with a classic cowboy hat
Enjoying the ocean in a radiant red two-piece
Posing in a sensational striped look in the Sunshine State
Boating in a blue set under the cinematic sky
Coordinating a poolside look Barbie would be proud to wear
Taking a dip in an eye-popping lime number
Showing fashion fans why a black bikini is always timeless
Snapping photos with friends in a dreamy bubblegum ensemble
Channeling Y2K energy in a matching seaside set
And finally, hanging out with pals while looking chic on the seas
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Allie Hayes is an experienced pop culture staff writer and editor specializing in movies, TV and celebrity news. Before joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit team as a Breaking/Trending News Editor, she worked at several outlets including BuzzFeed, The Daily Dot, and Newsweek. When she’s not writing for work (or writing for fun), you’ll find her curled up on the couch reading yet another romance novel, obsessively watching pro wrestling with her friends, or taking blurry photos of her two adorable cats.