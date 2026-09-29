Olandria Channels Timeless Fairytale Princess Vibes With Ethereal Fashion Week Look

We’re always obsessed with Olandria’s style, but her many Milan Fashion Week looks have certainly turned things up a notch.

Over the last few days alone, the 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie—who debuted in the magazine earlier this year on the shores of South Sea Resort on Captiva Island, Fla.—has rocked daring designer duds from multiple edgy labels, including Blumarine, Off-White and Roberto Cavalli. Then, she took a break from Fashion Week madness on Sunday, Sept. 27, to attend the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, making countless “Best Dressed” lists with her incredible ManMadeSkins lace-up gown.

However, she was back at it again on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when her longtime stylists, The Reismans, delighted fans by sharing photos of her latest Fashion Week look on social media—though for a moment, we fully mistook her for Cinderella!

Joking aside, the Love Island USA Season 7 alum’s stylists also saw the modern fairytale vision, cheekily captioning the Instagram post in part, “The Reismans: OlaRella.”

In the new nine-photo carousel, Olandria rocked a breathtaking blue AKNVAS gown. The sensational sleeveless number featured a classic ballgown silhouette and dramatic draping for a timeless vibe with modern touches. Finishing the ensemble with bubblegum pink pumps, the final look was totally Disney-princess-meets-runway-model.

And as if the stunning designer gown wasn’t obsession-worthy enough on its own, the model’s makeup artist, Ngozi Edeme, also shared a closer look at her dazzling glam. As always, the star embraced a gorgeous pop of pink on her cheeks, further accentuated by sparkling pink shades on her eyes and lips, as well as mixed into her sultry body glitter. Her long, dark hair—styled by Keisha Moore—was equally magnificent, tying the princess vibes together seamlessly with a hint of Old Hollywood flair.

In short: if Disney’s looking for its next live-action princess, they needn’t look any further—but don’t just take our word for it! The Instagram comments on both photo sets were filled with fans and famous friends cheering on the gorgeous look, which might just be our favorite yet.

“So good 🔥,” Niecy Nash penned.

“SHES SO FAIRY PRINCESS CODED🧚🏾‍♂️✨👑,” one commenter declared.

“Ola-rella is a whole fairytale 💙,” another fan added. “The blue draping, the gorgeous bouquet and the pink heels are pure storybook perfection!”

With Milan Fashion Week officially behind us and Paris Fashion Week just getting started, we can’t wait to see what dreamy looks Olandria and her incredible team style next!

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