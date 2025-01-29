Megan Thee Stallion Mesmerizes in Chained Bustier Two-Piece, Matching Headdress at Paris Fashion Week
Grammy Award-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, who made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2021 in Miami with photographer James Macari, brings her iconic fashion sense to France as she stunned in an ornate, unforgettable chain-filled ensemble for Paris Fashion Week.
Megan turned heads in the City of Love by giving audiences a piece they’d certainly never seen before. Donning a brown corset two-piece covered with intricately placed chains that draped down her physique, she was sure to attract an audience at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
A matching headpiece was an incredible choice to complement this outfit, allowing the out-of-this-world vibe to truly come to life. The headpiece also looks similar to that of a snake, which could be a nod to the artist’s 2024 track “HISS.” The full look, designed by Gaurav Gupta, is practically something straight out of a sci-fi movie in the best ways. No one could pull this look off as well as the Texas native could. But don’t just take our word for it:
The small details of this look can be easy to miss but simply can’t be ignored as they also include unique matching chocolate brown stiletto nails that give the illusion that they’re digging into Megan’s skin.
“Avant-garde Megan is the best thing to happen to 2025 yet 😍,” Pattern Beauty commented on Megan’s post which was shared with her whopping 32.7 million followers.
“I fear u may have gagged us with this look… the nails… the fit 😮💨😮💨😮💨 very much giving me queen of the damned,” wrote a fan.
“OMGGG WE MISSED YOUUUU,” another fan added.
Seeing Megan look this good in Paris is making her fans go through music withdrawals, practically begging for the star to return home to drop new tracks. Fortunately, we know the rapper will be blessing us with new music at some point this year. When the fan account @StallionAccess shared a visual compilation of all the hats the 29-year-old rapper wore in 2024, she was quick to respond that her run isn’t ending any time soon because she’ll be dropping the third act of her “Real Hot Girl Sh—“ era in 2025.
As greatness simply can’t be rushed, Megan’s upcoming album appears to be a work in progress. In the meantime, while everyone’s waiting to bump the 29-year-old on the radio once more, fans will continue to enjoy this fashionista era she is currently in.