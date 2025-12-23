Jena Sims Expertly Styles Oversized Coat for Holiday-Ready Photos With Husband Brooks Koepka
We’re adding Jena Sims’s latest all-leather look to our winter mood board. The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who notched a Rookie of the Year title back in May, shared the two-toned ensemble on Instagram earlier this week, while posing alongside her husband, professional golfer Brooks Koepka.
“Mama and Dada after hours,” the 36-year-old Swim Search winner penned to the post’s caption. In its cover frame, she smiled next to her beau while wearing a pair of low-rise, wide-leg leather pants and a triangle bralette of the same onyx shade. She donned a burgundy lace tank on top of the undergarment and matched the fashion fabric of her sleek bottoms and pointed-toe boots with an oversized leather jacket.
In the 16-slide carousel, Sims also debuted a few candid frames of her adventures around the Big Apple with her husband, and their son Crew made an appearance in its fourth image. The family of three stayed at Manhattan’s Plaza Hotel, the post’s location revealed, where they snapped their first image in front of an immaculate Christmas tree covered in ornaments.
Sims also finished off her caption with a couple of fitting emojis—an apple and a city skyline—in her second post dedicated to the Empire State. The first, a carousel with 18 images, was shared just 24 hours before her most recent post, at the time of publication. Nearly every snapshot included her son, as they brought the toddler to meet Santa, enjoyed some pizza and shared a massive ice cream sundae back at their hotel room.
And if you’re looking for Sims’s secret to how she balances building a healthy marriage with her husband while also raising their son together, she provided some insight with the brand after her second SI Swimsuit feature, photographed in Bermuda, hit newsstands back in May.
“We schedule date nights,” Sims told the magazine at the inaugural SI Swimsuit Social Club in Soho, which she attended just days after its latest launch party at Hard Rock Hotel New York. “We’re really good with time management. I always have been, but I think once you become a parent, you just have to. You have no choice but to be really good at managing schedules.”
The model also added, “I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us.”