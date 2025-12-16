Swimsuit

Ming Lee Simmons’s Jamaica Debut Must Be Marveled at Once More Before the Year’s End

Allow this beauty to reintroduce herself.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Thats So Fetch. Earrings by LELET NY. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Following the release of Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane—the revival of the businesswoman’s 2007 series Kimora: Life in the Fab LaneMing Lee Simmons is officially back on everyone’s screens.

The it girl returns

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by LELET NY. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The last time many saw the model, she was just an adorable little girl growing up under the watch of her multihyphenate mother, Kimora Lee. Now she’s all grown up and making a name for herself in the ever-competitive modeling industry. Even so, whenever viewers see her in the 2025 resurrection, her bustling career comes second to her charm and beauty.

When Simmons officially joined the SI Swimsuit family, the same charm and beauty was made evidently clear when she posed on the beaches of Jamaica. Before this year comes to an end, it’s high time the world revisits this outstanding feature so that when Simmons turns it up a notch in 2026, no one can say there weren’t warning signs.

Thanks to photographer Yu Tsai, every single picture of Simmons in her 2025 feature was just as stunning as the rest. However, there are a handful of those that truly capture her beautiful essence and radiance.

Simmons’s best Jamaica snapshots

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Heavy Manners. Earrings by YSSO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Her sun-kissed skin set against the lovely greenery of her surroundings resulted in a majestic picture. Her natural prettiness rings true here, with her patterned swimsuit serving as a garment that aided in a flawless finish.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earnings by LELET NY. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

The beach goddess energy Simmons possesses could no longer be contained. She was a captivating vision in her green string two-piece, giving the camera a smouldering gaze along with her supermodel stature. She was certainly in her element.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. Earrings by LELET NY. Bracelet by YSSO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Jamaica was clearly doing all the favors for Simmons. Between her tanned skin looking refreshed and golden, and her beautiful dark brown tresses blowing in the wind, this tropical environment made for a stellar location for her unforgettable SI Swimsuit debut.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

A close-up shot of those doe-eyes that the world fell in love with all those years ago, and it becomes evidently clear they have not changed one bit. Her face card? Sickening. This feature showcases just that and more.

Ming Lee Simmons was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Thats So Fetch. Earrings by LELET NY. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

What other hue than white to match Simmons’s divine aura? She’s angelic in the way she carries herself and embodies a heavenly charm. This snapshot is just one of many that reintroduced the world to the undeniably remarkable individual she always has been.

DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

