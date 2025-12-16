Ming Lee Simmons’s Jamaica Debut Must Be Marveled at Once More Before the Year’s End
Following the release of Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane—the revival of the businesswoman’s 2007 series Kimora: Life in the Fab Lane—Ming Lee Simmons is officially back on everyone’s screens.
The it girl returns
The last time many saw the model, she was just an adorable little girl growing up under the watch of her multihyphenate mother, Kimora Lee. Now she’s all grown up and making a name for herself in the ever-competitive modeling industry. Even so, whenever viewers see her in the 2025 resurrection, her bustling career comes second to her charm and beauty.
When Simmons officially joined the SI Swimsuit family, the same charm and beauty was made evidently clear when she posed on the beaches of Jamaica. Before this year comes to an end, it’s high time the world revisits this outstanding feature so that when Simmons turns it up a notch in 2026, no one can say there weren’t warning signs.
Thanks to photographer Yu Tsai, every single picture of Simmons in her 2025 feature was just as stunning as the rest. However, there are a handful of those that truly capture her beautiful essence and radiance.
Simmons’s best Jamaica snapshots
Her sun-kissed skin set against the lovely greenery of her surroundings resulted in a majestic picture. Her natural prettiness rings true here, with her patterned swimsuit serving as a garment that aided in a flawless finish.
The beach goddess energy Simmons possesses could no longer be contained. She was a captivating vision in her green string two-piece, giving the camera a smouldering gaze along with her supermodel stature. She was certainly in her element.
Jamaica was clearly doing all the favors for Simmons. Between her tanned skin looking refreshed and golden, and her beautiful dark brown tresses blowing in the wind, this tropical environment made for a stellar location for her unforgettable SI Swimsuit debut.
A close-up shot of those doe-eyes that the world fell in love with all those years ago, and it becomes evidently clear they have not changed one bit. Her face card? Sickening. This feature showcases just that and more.
What other hue than white to match Simmons’s divine aura? She’s angelic in the way she carries herself and embodies a heavenly charm. This snapshot is just one of many that reintroduced the world to the undeniably remarkable individual she always has been.