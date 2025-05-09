Megan Thee Stallion Sparkles in Bejeweled Bikini and Pink Fur Coat for New IG Post
Megan Thee Stallion is giving her hotties an elite drink to sip on for the summer!
The Houston rapper took to her Instagram this week to promote her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas, wearing an incredibly alluring outfit consisting of a noteworthy hot pink fur coat and a glistening bralette with undergarments underneath.
Still sporting the same hue of hair she did for the 2025 Met Gala, Megan styled her auburn hair in a sophisticated updo for this look, bringing everything together for an exceptionally tantalizing promo that would make anyone run to their nearest store to get their hands on what she’s selling.
Chicas Divertidas’s signature Blanco and Reposado tequilas were born from Megan’s desire for everyone to have fun every time they enter a party or club. Even if it’s just a day spent with friends, the SI Swimsuit alum (debuting in Miami in 2021) wants everyone to let loose and not have a care in the world when they take a sip.
“When people think of me, they think of the Hot Girl Coach, Hot Girl Summer, a good time, and life of the party, because I am very much that! I come with the vibes, but I also feel like I need to bring something else to this Megan Thee Stallion Experience. So boom—I had to come with my own tequila,” Megan told Cosmopolitan back in Feb. of 2025. “There were so many names I could have chosen, but the tequila is not just about me, it's about everybody having a good time.”
She added, “Chicas Divertidas just rolls off the tongue, and it feels good. I can hear it now when people say it in the club or at parties like, ‘Give me some of that Chicas!’ I’m so excited for the Hotties to be able to experience my vibe everywhere.”
Just like her recent Instagram snapshots, Megan keeps it cute, cutthroat and classy, the three C’s she kept in mind when branding Chicas Divertidas's aesthetics and vibes.
“Cute, classy, cutthroat are very much so me,” she told to the media outlet. “When it comes to my business, when I have to work hard and go for something I want, that's the cutthroat part because I'm gonna do what I gotta do to get what I need. The cute and classy is me as well. Like, once you drink this, you get to turn into the bad [...] that you really want to be.”
With summer well on the way, it’s time for everyone to channel their inner baddie just like Megan. What better way to do that than with Chicas Divertidas?