Megan Thee Stallion Brought the Heat in Stomach-Bearing White Crop Top, Fur Coat and Bag for the Holidays
Megan Thee Stallion continues to deliver some of the dopest street outfits we’ve ever seen. Her Instagram post, shared during the holidays, proves that there is no one de-crowning her anytime soon.
Megan, 29, took to her social media to stun her whopping 32.8 million followers with her neutral-colored outfit. The “Savage” rapper sported a white crop top as the only piece without some element of beige and/or brown featured. This white top not only did a great job at showing off her amazing toned stomach but also complemented the fur beige coat and beige bag exceptionally well. A regular pair of denim jeans clearly weren’t stylish enough for Megan. Rather, she chose to wear multi-colored bottoms with hints of brown, blue and white.
As for the last bit of her accessories, a pair of terracotta brown Timberland shoes (or Timbs) was truly the stand-out piece. Timbs are famously known to be the staple shoe for the New York style Megan emulates with this look––that and the brown New York Yankees hat.
Last but not least, Megan knew that all-gold jewelry was the true way to make this outfit pop, donning a gold cross necklace to tie it all together.
With over one million likes, this outfit is clearly a certified banger in every way, shape and form. Fans would absolutely agree that they need to cop every item in this ensemble for their next street outfit.
“That bag that jacket!!” one comment exclaimed.
“ohhh How expensive you look, Megan 🔥😩,” another comment wrote.
“She EAT Everytime ugh I love it 😍 😮💨,” another comment couldn’t help but notice.
Serving up jaw-dropping looks doesn’t surprise fans of this Grammy Award-winning artist as she never shies away from an opportunity to remind everyone that her closet is just as impressive as her rap flow. Case in point, during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in Miami, Megan highlighted that she knew how to ball on a budget.
Dressed head-to-toe in affordable fashion brands like Fashion Nova, Bryan Hearns, Ashton Michael and Nikita Karizma, Megan was nothing short of spectacular for James Macari to photograph under the Miami, Fla. sun.
Naturally, with looks this mindblowing, fans are begging to see what other looks Megan has up her sleeves. Fortunately for fans, they don’t have to wait too long for her next outfit drop since, as seen in her most recent Instagram post, this successful superstar is always on her grind and looking mighty fine while doing it.