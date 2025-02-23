Mikey Madison Goes Bold in Silver Strapless Dress, Red Lip at 2025 SAG Awards
Fresh off the heels of her Independent Spirit Award win on Saturday night, Mikey Madison is positively radiant on the red carpet of the SAG Awards. The ceremony, which streams live on Netflix, gives out awards for the best performances in TV and film of the last year, voted on by members of SAG-AFTRA. Tonight, all eyes are on the 25-year-old actress to see if she takes home another big award.
Madison’s film Anora, directed by Sean Baker, is nominated for three awards at the SAGs tonight: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role (Madison) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Yura Borisov). The California native portrays Anora “Ani” Mikheeva in the dramedy, a sex worker living in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn who falls for the son of a Russian oligarch.
Stepping onto the red carpet, Madison looks positively gorgeous in a stunning silver strapless gown featuring the prettiest detailing of gathered fabric around the waist. Dressing up the color, she goes with a bold red lip for an extra pop as she poses for the cameras.
As for accessories, Madison wears a silver necklace and silver ring, and she styles her hair down and straight, tucked back behind her ears.
Among the many awards Anora has taken home this season include Best Picture at the Critics Choice Awards, Best Leading Actress and Best Casting at the BAFTA Awards, Best Feature, Best Director and Best Lead Performance at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and more. When the film premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2024, it won the Palme d’Or.
It’s been a really interesting race this award season, and Madison’s biggest competition in the Best Actress category tonight is undoubtedly Demi Moore for The Substance, who has won the award at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. At the SAG Awards, Madison and Moore are nominated alongside Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Pamela Anderson for The Last Showgirl and Karla Sofía Gasćon for Emilia Pérez.
While speaking to the press after her win at the Film Independent Spirit Awards last night, Madison shared her gratitude for the success Anora has seen. “It’s been a really interesting year. Since May, I have not expected any of this. Going to the Cannes Film Festival was a dream of mine and a career-long journey, so everything that has followed has been a truly lovely and pleasant surprise,” she said. “But I always go into these [award shows] without really expecting anything. I’m really grateful for the love that people have shown Anora.”
The 2025 SAG Awards begin streaming on Netflix this evening at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.