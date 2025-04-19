Swimsuit

Millie Bobby Brown Is a Bubblegum Goddess in Ab-Flaunting Two-Piece Pink Set

The actress looked cute and confident in her latest Florence by Mills Fashion drop.

Ananya Panchal

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown / Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown is embracing cozy-girl chic in the sweetest matching set. The actress, best known for her role on Stranger Things, just launched a dreamy new capsule with her Florence by Mills Fashion line, and fans are already swooning. The 21-year-old posed for a campaign shot in the coziest baby pink look—and her glowing complexion, confident stance and toned figure totally stole the show.

Brown modeled the Villa Pointelle Hook Front Top ($29.95) and Pointelle Shortie ($14.95)—a body-hugging ribbed knit duo with delicate lace trim and feminine flair. The soft set is as flirty as it is functional, made for lounging in style.

Florence by Mills Fashion
Florence by Mills Fashion / Florence by Mills Fashion

View the post here.

The long-sleeve cropped silhouette top is ideal for showing off a little skin while staying comfy. The cheeky shorts, meanwhile, feature a stretchy waistband and breathable fabric that’s perfect for lazy mornings, journaling sessions or simply vibing at home.

“Millie Bobby Brown has entered the villa. 🌴,” the brand joked in a joint Instagram post, referencing the iconic Love Island catchphrase. In the image, the London native struck a pose against an ivory curtain backdrop, raising her arms with a soft smolder. She accessorized with a Barbiecore-inspired magenta satin headscarf and retro oval-shaped hot pink sunglasses for a playful, Y2K touch.

Her glam was glowy and fresh—feathered brows, rosy blush, chiseled cheekbones and a glossy mauve lip highlighted her natural beauty. A dainty gold “M” necklace, her giant diamond wedding ring (a nod to husband and model Jake Bongiovi) and white peep-toe wedges finished the look with a hint of glitz.

Florence by Mills Fashion
Florence by Mills Fashion / Florence By Mills Fashion

Brown, who founded her lifestyle empire Florence by Mills in 2019 and has since expanded it into beauty, skin care, fashion and even coffee, has always had a clear vision for ease and individuality.

“I wanted to create really stretchy, soft materials that girls felt comfortable with going to school, going to work, things like that. I want people to feel like they’re wearing pajamas, but they’re able to go outside. That’s what I like. I want to wear pajamas to work,” she shared. “I could follow trends, but Florence isn’t about following trends. There’s a lot of that going on, especially on social media platforms, where you’re able to get this temporary satisfaction of everybody’s doing this, so we all have to do this. I don’t know if that’s the message that I want to put out there. Everyone has their individuality. Everybody sees things in a different perspective, and I want people to be able to really form their own style.”

