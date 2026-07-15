Millie Bobby Brown Proves Accessories Make the Outfit When It Comes to Swimwear

Fans may know actor Millie Bobby Brown best for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things, but the 22-year-old star is also a thriving entrepreneur. Her Florence by Mills beauty brand has spawned several offshoots, including Florence by Mills Fashion and even a coffee brand (aptly named Florence by Mills Coffee), all of which she regularly promotes across her social platforms.

In a new Instagram photo shared to her account on Tuesday, July 14, Brown is proving that her talent knows no bounds, and her accessory game can’t be matched. The Nineteen Steps author captured a sweet selfie as she posed for the camera in a ruffled chocolate brown bikini top, paired with white bottoms and a chunky, bohemian belt around her waist.

Brown further accessorized her beachy ensemble with a brown cowboy hat and a pair of oval pink sunglasses perched atop her nose. Fittingly, Brown also showed off a tiny cowboy hat tattoo on her upper arm.

“In love with these pink frames @liverpool_mexico 💗,” Brown wrote in her caption, calling out the department store chain that carries her brand of eyewear.

While the actor didn’t specify where her bikini top is from, you can shop her sunnies below and be twinning with the star in no time. Plus, snag them while they’re on sale!

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GlassesUSA.com

These vintage, cat-eye frames are super cute and trendy, while the colorful lenses lend a Y2K-inspired touch. They add an instant pop of color to any outfit, and can be securely tucked into your beach bag all summer long to add some pizzazz to your seaside wardrobe.

Plenty of Brown’s 70.9 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to applaud her OOTD, including a few famous friends.

“😍,” rapper Ice Spice wrote.

“serving looks 💅,” the official Florence by Mills account stated, while Florence by Mills Fashion added “give us all the pink vibes 🩷.”

“Brown suits her; it looks cool 🎀,” one fan declared.

“the COOLEST EVER,” someone else added.

Brown always styles her swimwear impeccably, as you can see in a few of her best bikini moments throughout the years. Whether pairing a colorful bikini top with denim shorts and oversized sunglasses or wearing a fresh flower in her hair as the ultimate summer accessory, Brown never misses.

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