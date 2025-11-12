Millie Bobby Brown Rocks Radiant Red Mini for Latest Florence by Mills Product Launch
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The new florence by mills Stay Plush Serum Infused Lip Oil Tint ($16) may not come in a cherry red shade, but that didn’t stop the brand’s founder, Millie Bobby Brown, from repping the hue at the celebratory event for the product on Friday.
The actress turned beauty industry powerhouse touched down at PLUTO LA to host the beauty label’s Plush Club on Nov. 7, where she was joined by Love Island’s Iris Kendall, makeup mogul Patrick Starr, and Cancelled podcast co-host Tana Mongeau as part of the party’s star-studded guest list.
Styling & Glam
For the 21-year-old’s look, Brown kept it straightforward and effortlessly chic. The actress donned a scoop-neck mini dress in a vibrant cherry red shade, which featured floral detailing consisting of scarlet crystals. Overtop, she donned a floor-length trench coat and completed the ensemble with silver open-toed pumps. Her burgundy hair fell in loose curls as she swept it over her shoulder, and she exhibited a glowy glam that showcased warm-toned cheeks and bubblegum pink pout.
If you’re looking to twin with the long-time actress—who first appeared on Netflix’s Stranger Things as Eleven in 2016, and will be returning for its fifth and final season at the end of the month—her look is also on sale at the time of publication.
In a comment on Brown’s Instagram post, Tiger Mist confirmed that the garment is the brand’s Octavia Dress. While the mini dress typically retails for $69, it’s currently available on sale for $41.40. Additionally, the mini dress comes in four more shades: black, chocolate brown, warm plum and pastel butter yellow.
Famous friends react
“what an amazing night celebrating our stay plush launch with these gorgeous people!” Brown wrote in the post’s caption, tagging florence by mills—and the attendees showed the host lots of love in the comments.
“Beautiful party!! 👏🏽💕,” Starr cheered.
“love u so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Mongeau added in.
“❤️❤️ obsessed,” penned Kendall.
The brand’s lip oil tints are currently live on the site, as well as at Douglas Cosmetics and at Ulta Beauty. It features four shades: Strawberry Sunshine, Tutti Frutti, Coconut Colada and Bahama Mama, ranging from barely-there pinks to bold corals and a muted taupe.
