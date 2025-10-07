Swimsuit

The Mob Wife Aesthetic Gets the Brooks Nader Upgrade in Paris

The SI Swimsuit model sizzled in an ab-baring Chloé fur jacket on Sunday.

Ananya Panchal

Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader / Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Brooks Nader is reviving the formerly trendy Mob Wife Aesthetic, bringing it to Paris Fashion Week and putting her own daring, signature twist on it.

Fur & flares

While heading to the Chloé show on Oct. 5, the 28-year-old strutted the streets of the City of Love in an ultra-cropped, fur-trimmed leather jacket from the French fashion house’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter collection. The piece, called the Cropped Spencer Jacket in Leather, featured buckled strap detailing across the chest and arms, a slim, fitted silhouette and buttery-soft lambskin construction lined in silk. The Baton Rouge native revealed her ultra-toned abs and bronzed midriff beneath the Y2K-coded outerwear.

She paired the top with low-rise, bootcut blue jeans and camel-colored platform peep-toe stilettos for a throwback, sultry street-style finish. Her vintage-tinted sunglasses tied the whole look together and added that final Jersey Shore–meets–Aspen–chic touch.

Full glam for Chloé

Nader’s glam was equally as fierce. The NYC resident opted for a slicked-back ponytail, styled to perfection with no center part. Her makeup was a glowy, toasted dream—vibrant terracotta blush, feathered brows, bronze contour and a glossy peachy-brown lip, all coming together to create a stunning fall-coded palette. Her skin, as always, looked airbrushed and luminous.

She kept her jewelry to a minimum, only adding a little bling in the form of diamond stud earrings, allowing her slim figure and long, lean legs to do the talking.

Fashion week frenzy

Just days prior, Nader graced the front row of the Messika jewelry show in a sheer-paneled black gown, and earlier that week, graced a fall campaign for alice + olivia in a massive, undone brown leather trench coat.

In a past interview, the supermodel opened up about making things happen on her own terms.

“I would say that you can’t depend on anyone else. Just go out there and make it happen yourself,” she told Glamour. “Honestly, I feel like my Sports Illustrated story is a testament to that. I had one of the leading modeling agencies in the industry, and they didn’t get me that job. So, just go out there and chase it yourself. You’re the only one who’s going to believe in you the hardest.”

From Swim Search to the screen

Nader has certainly proven her range. After winning SI Swimsuit’s open casting call in 2019, she’s since landed a solo cover, been officially named a brand “Legend” and posed for the magazine seven consecutive years. Last fall, she was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and this year she’s headlining her own Freeform reality show, Love Thy Nader, alongside sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland.

And with her Paris Fashion Week streak showing no signs of slowing, one thing’s for sure—Nader’s not just playing dress up; she’s claiming her spot as fashion’s next mainstay.

Sign Up. Swim Edit newsletter. Get SI Swimsuit’s Free Newsletter. light

More Brooks Nader:

feed

Published
Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit, where she covers fashion, beauty, pop culture and the internet’s favorite personalities and trends. She joined the brand in 2022 after roles at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. Panchal loves to write about fashion in all its forms—from standout runway moments and evolving street style to the best accessories to elevate each season’s wardrobe (she rarely goes anywhere without a stack of jewelry and a coffee in hand). A self-proclaimed beauty fanatic, she’s always on the hunt for must-have products and loves breaking down viral trends. Her favorite series at the moment is spotlighting female founders and the stories behind the brands they’ve built—especially those shaping the future of fashion, wellness and tech. She is based between New York City and San Francisco and, when she’s not writing, can be found rewatching One Tree Hill, playing sudoku, trying new restaurants or ranking her favorite Disney Channel Original Movies. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and journalism with a minor in criminal justice from Boston University.

Home/Fashion