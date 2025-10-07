The Mob Wife Aesthetic Gets the Brooks Nader Upgrade in Paris
Brooks Nader is reviving the formerly trendy Mob Wife Aesthetic, bringing it to Paris Fashion Week and putting her own daring, signature twist on it.
Fur & flares
While heading to the Chloé show on Oct. 5, the 28-year-old strutted the streets of the City of Love in an ultra-cropped, fur-trimmed leather jacket from the French fashion house’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter collection. The piece, called the Cropped Spencer Jacket in Leather, featured buckled strap detailing across the chest and arms, a slim, fitted silhouette and buttery-soft lambskin construction lined in silk. The Baton Rouge native revealed her ultra-toned abs and bronzed midriff beneath the Y2K-coded outerwear.
She paired the top with low-rise, bootcut blue jeans and camel-colored platform peep-toe stilettos for a throwback, sultry street-style finish. Her vintage-tinted sunglasses tied the whole look together and added that final Jersey Shore–meets–Aspen–chic touch.
Full glam for Chloé
Nader’s glam was equally as fierce. The NYC resident opted for a slicked-back ponytail, styled to perfection with no center part. Her makeup was a glowy, toasted dream—vibrant terracotta blush, feathered brows, bronze contour and a glossy peachy-brown lip, all coming together to create a stunning fall-coded palette. Her skin, as always, looked airbrushed and luminous.
She kept her jewelry to a minimum, only adding a little bling in the form of diamond stud earrings, allowing her slim figure and long, lean legs to do the talking.
Fashion week frenzy
Just days prior, Nader graced the front row of the Messika jewelry show in a sheer-paneled black gown, and earlier that week, graced a fall campaign for alice + olivia in a massive, undone brown leather trench coat.
In a past interview, the supermodel opened up about making things happen on her own terms.
“I would say that you can’t depend on anyone else. Just go out there and make it happen yourself,” she told Glamour. “Honestly, I feel like my Sports Illustrated story is a testament to that. I had one of the leading modeling agencies in the industry, and they didn’t get me that job. So, just go out there and chase it yourself. You’re the only one who’s going to believe in you the hardest.”
From Swim Search to the screen
Nader has certainly proven her range. After winning SI Swimsuit’s open casting call in 2019, she’s since landed a solo cover, been officially named a brand “Legend” and posed for the magazine seven consecutive years. Last fall, she was a contestant on Dancing With the Stars and this year she’s headlining her own Freeform reality show, Love Thy Nader, alongside sisters Sarah Jane, Grace Ann and Mary Holland.
And with her Paris Fashion Week streak showing no signs of slowing, one thing’s for sure—Nader’s not just playing dress up; she’s claiming her spot as fashion’s next mainstay.